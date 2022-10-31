Piquadro S p A : 301CS Piquadro buy back purchase week October 24 28 2022
Press release
REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF
PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), October 31, 2022.
With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from October 24 th to October 28 th , 2022, it purchased no. 12,300 treasury shares for a total consideration of 22,062.55 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 25 th , 2022, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.
Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:
Number of ordinary
Average price (Euro)
Consideration
Date
shares purchased
(Euro)
10/24/2022
2,100
1.7637
3,703.77
10/25/2022
2,200
1.7525
3,855.50
10/26/2022
2,300
1.7622
4,053.06
10/27/2022
2,800
1.8524
5,186.72
10/28/2022
2,900
1.8150
5,263.50
Total
12,300
1.7937
22,062.55
Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of October 28
th, 2022, Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,703,331 treasury shares, equal to 3.4067% of the share capital.
Piquadro Group
The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 180 outlets including 81 Piquadro boutiques (53 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 33 franchised stores), 13 The Bridge boutiques (13 in Italy including 11 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 86 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 22 abroad, of which 79 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is € 149,4 million.
Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.
Piquadro S.p.A.
Piquadro S.p.A.
Media Relations
CFO & Investor relator
Paola Di Giuseppe
Roberto Trotta
Tel +39 02 37052501
Tel +39 0534 409001
paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com
investor.relator@piquadro.com
