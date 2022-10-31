Advanced search
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:23 2022-10-31 am EDT
1.855 EUR   +0.27%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piquadro S p A : 301CS Piquadro buy back purchase week October 24 28 2022

10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), October 31, 2022. With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from October 24th to October 28th, 2022, it purchased no. 12,300 treasury shares for a total consideration of 22,062.55 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 25th, 2022, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bisof Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

10/24/2022

2,100

1.7637

3,703.77

10/25/2022

2,200

1.7525

3,855.50

10/26/2022

2,300

1.7622

4,053.06

10/27/2022

2,800

1.8524

5,186.72

10/28/2022

2,900

1.8150

5,263.50

Total

12,300

1.7937

22,062.55

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of October 28th, 2022, Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,703,331 treasury shares, equal to 3.4067% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 180 outlets including 81 Piquadro boutiques (53 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 33 franchised stores), 13 The Bridge boutiques (13 in Italy including 11 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 86 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 22 abroad, of which 79 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is € 149,4 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/10/2022

10:23:38

B

147

1,7650

EXM

EUR

729.321

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/10/2022

10:23:40

B

186

1,7650

EXM

EUR

729.328

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/10/2022

13:07:33

B

333

1,7600

EXM

EUR

733.890

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/10/2022

14:12:37

B

1.000

1,7650

EXM

EUR

736.268

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/10/2022

14:12:39

B

200

1,7650

EXM

EUR

736.269

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/10/2022

14:15:58

B

30

1,7600

EXM

EUR

736.349

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/10/2022

14:16:00

B

204

1,7600

EXM

EUR

736.358

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2022

09:04:57

B

666

1,7550

EXM

EUR

749.710

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2022

09:29:59

B

160

1,7650

EXM

EUR

750.003

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2022

09:29:59

B

7

1,7650

EXM

EUR

750.002

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2022

11:27:32

B

18

1,7400

EXM

EUR

753.295

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2022

14:24:09

B

9

1,7300

EXM

EUR

757.507

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2022

14:37:45

B

1.340

1,7500

EXM

EUR

757.877

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

09:00:21

B

5

1,7600

EXM

EUR

768.295

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

09:10:00

B

5

1,7550

EXM

EUR

768.607

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

09:10:05

B

5

1,7600

EXM

EUR

768.609

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

09:10:49

B

5

1,7550

EXM

EUR

768.614

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

09:10:54

B

5

1,7550

EXM

EUR

768.616

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

10:45:13

B

333

1,7600

EXM

EUR

770.464

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

10:46:27

B

177

1,8000

EXM

EUR

770.480

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

10:46:32

B

1

1,7550

EXM

EUR

770.482

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

10:46:33

B

2

1,8000

EXM

EUR

770.486

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

10:46:35

B

1

1,8000

EXM

EUR

770.487

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

10:46:37

B

1

1,8000

EXM

EUR

770.488

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

11:13:42

B

141

1,7500

EXM

EUR

771.510

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

11:13:43

B

147

1,7750

EXM

EUR

771.512

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

11:13:45

B

48

1,7750

EXM

EUR

771.534

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

11:23:26

B

834

1,7450

EXM

EUR

771.982

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

11:31:49

B

1

1,7750

EXM

EUR

772.123

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2022

11:46:54

B

589

1,7750

EXM

EUR

772.397

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

09:00:19

B

1

1,7750

EXM

EUR

787.505

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

09:04:21

B

4

1,7500

EXM

EUR

787.583

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

09:04:28

B

3

1,7750

EXM

EUR

787.589

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

09:04:43

B

5

1,7750

EXM

EUR

787.597

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

09:31:45

B

5

1,7700

EXM

EUR

787.935

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

10:01:40

B

2

1,7750

EXM

EUR

788.627

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

10:06:17

B

120

1,7800

EXM

EUR

788.728

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

10:13:07

B

248

1,8250

EXM

EUR

788.885

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

10:13:11

B

192

1,8250

EXM

EUR

788.887

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

10:13:18

B

53

1,8650

EXM

EUR

788.893

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

10:13:30

B

96

1,8850

EXM

EUR

788.898

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

10:13:38

B

21

1,9000

EXM

EUR

788.917

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

10:21:57

B

189

1,8700

EXM

EUR

789.093

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

10:22:11

B

1

1,8900

EXM

EUR

789.101

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

11:35:53

B

51

1,8600

EXM

EUR

790.605

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

11:41:47

B

2

1,8900

EXM

EUR

790.695

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

11:57:38

B

2

1,8900

EXM

EUR

791.092

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

12:04:35

B

5

1,8850

EXM

EUR

791.264

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

12:07:21

B

12

1,8600

EXM

EUR

791.332

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

12:07:23

B

33

1,8600

EXM

EUR

791.333

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

12:07:53

B

2

1,8800

EXM

EUR

791.387

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

12:55:04

B

166

1,8550

EXM

EUR

792.219

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

12:56:08

B

186

1,8550

EXM

EUR

792.235

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

13:01:50

B

3

1,8750

EXM

EUR

792.304

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

13:47:45

B

5

1,8750

EXM

EUR

792.633

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

14:17:16

B

500

1,8550

EXM

EUR

792.851

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

14:34:59

B

2

1,8400

EXM

EUR

793.089

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

15:28:15

B

667

1,8700

EXM

EUR

795.115

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

15:56:28

B

216

1,8500

EXM

EUR

795.972

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

15:56:48

B

2

1,8500

EXM

EUR

795.975

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2022

16:29:15

B

6

1,7950

EXM

EUR

797.071

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2022

09:16:13

B

185

1,8650

EXM

EUR

799.974

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2022

11:29:26

B

116

1,8300

EXM

EUR

802.381

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2022

13:17:55

B

2

1,8300

EXM

EUR

804.154

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2022

13:17:57

B

10

1,8300

EXM

EUR

804.155

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2022

14:03:01

B

414

1,8350

EXM

EUR

804.897

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2022

14:03:15

B

37

1,8350

EXM

EUR

804.903

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2022

14:07:38

B

300

1,8250

EXM

EUR

804.963

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2022

14:07:42

B

5

1,8250

EXM

EUR

804.969

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2022

14:07:46

B

29

1,8250

EXM

EUR

804.974

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2022

15:40:57

B

380

1,7850

EXM

EUR

807.494

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2022

15:44:37

B

660

1,7850

EXM

EUR

807.637

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2022

17:27:47

B

1

1,7850

EXM

EUR

811.762

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2022

17:27:59

B

761

1,8250

EXM

EUR

811.776

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
