Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Piquadro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:40 2022-11-24 am EST
1.950 EUR   +2.09%
11/14Piquadro S P A : 303CS Piquadro buy back purchase week November 7 11 2022
PU
11/07Piquadro S P A : 302CS Piquadro buy back purchase week October 31 November 4 2022
PU
11/03Piquadro S P A : BuyBack_0955_ALLEGATO 3F OTTOBRE 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piquadro S p A : 305CS_Piquadro_BoD_Half-year Sept 30 2022

11/24/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Board of Directors approved of Piquadro S.p.A. the Consolidated Half-

year Financial Report as of September 30, 2022

  • Consolidated revenue: € 80.2million related to semester ended September 30, 2022 (+26.0% compared to the first half of 2021/22);
  • EBITDA: € 10.2 million (€ 8.5 million recorded in the first half of 2021/22);
  • Adjusted EBITDA1: € 3.9 million with a 127% increase compared to € 1.7 million recorded in the first half of 2021/22;
  • EBIT: € 2.4 million; up € 2.0 million compared to € 0.4 million recorded in the first half of 2021/22
  • Adjusted EBIT1: € 1.8 million versus € (0.2) million recorded in the first half of 2021/22;
  • Consolidated Net Result: € (0.1) million; improved by about € 1.4 million compared to € (1.5) million recorded in the first half of 2021/22;
  • Net Financial Position: negative and equal to € (41.6) million including the effect of accounting principle IFRS 16 for an amount of € 51.1 million;
  • Adjusted Net Financial Position1: positive and equal to € 9.5 million.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), November 24, 2022 - Piquadro S.p.A., the parent company that operates in the leather goods market and designs, manufactures and markets goods under its own brand names Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel today approved its Consolidated Half-YearFinancial Report as of September 30, 2022.

For the first semester 2022/2023 ended 30 September 2022, the Piquadro Group reported revenues of 80.2 million Euro with a 26.0% increase compared to the 63.7 million Euro reported in first semester 2021/2022 ended September 30, 2021.

The table below reports the breakdown of consolidated revenues from sales by brand, expressed in thousands of Euro, for the semestral ended September, 30, 2022 and compared to the semester ended September, 30, 2021:

Sales in the half year by brand (6 months)

Brand

Net Sales

Net Sales

Var. % 22-23

September

%(*)

September

%(*)

vs 21-22

(Euro thousands)

2022

2021

PIQUADRO

35,245

43.9%

28,230

44.3%

24.8%

THE BRIDGE

14,943

18.6%

11,127

17.5%

34.3%

LANCEL

30,048

37.5%

24,333

38.2%

23.5%

Total

80,236

100.0%

63,690

100.0%

26.0%

(*) Percentage impact compared to revenues from sales

  • With the introduction of the accounting standard IFRS 16, starting from April 1st, 2019, a new accounting treatment of leases is introduced, which generates a significant effect on EBITDA, EBIT, net invested capital, net financial position, and cash flow generated from operational activity. For this reason, in this press release the "adjusted" balances of the amounts are also reported to make comparable the figures for September 30th, 2022, with those of previous periods.

With reference to the Piquadro brand, for the first semester 2022/2023, ended 30 September 2022, sales amounted to Euro 35.3 million and recorded a 24.8% increase compared to first semester 2021/2022 ended September 30, 2021. All sales channel increased compared to the same period ended 30 September 2021; the wholesales channel recorded an increase of 21.7%, DOS channel recorded an increase of 33.8% and the e-commerce channel recorded an increase of 9.5%.

With reference to the The Bridge brand, for the first semester 2022/2023, ended 30 September 2022, sales amounted to Euro 14.9 million and recorded a 34.3% increase compared to first semester 2021/2022 ended September 30, 2021. All sales channel increased compared to the same period ended 30 September 2021; the wholesales channel recorded an increase of 40.0%, DOS channel recorded an increase of 31.4% and the e-commerce channel recorded an increase of 9,3%.

With reference to the Maison Lancel brand, for the first semester 20212/2023, ended 30 September 2022, sales amounted to Euro 30.0 million and recorded a 23.5% increase compared to first semester 2021/2022 ended September 30, 2021.The wholesales channel recorded an increase of 11.7% and the DOS channel recorded a growth of 32.7%

The table below reports the breakdown of net revenues by geographical area in thousands of Euro:

Sales in the half year by geographical area (6 months)

Geographical Area

Net Sales

Net Sales

Var. % 22-23 vs

September

%(*)

September

%(*)

21-22

(Euro thousands)

2022

2021

Italy

37,189

47.3%

30,124

47.3%

23.4%

Europe

40,919

49.1%

31,248

49.1%

30.9%

Rest of the world

2,128

3.6%

2,319

3.6%

(8.2%)

Total

80,236

100.0%

63,690

100.0%

26.0%

(*) Percentage impact compared to revenues from sales

Under a geographic point of view, as of September 30, 2022, the Group's revenues on the Italian market amounted to Euro 37.2 million which absorbs a percentage of the Group's total turnover equal to 46.3% (47.3% of consolidated sales on September 30, 2021) and highlighted a 23.4% increase compared to the same period ended on September 30, 2021.

In the European market, the Group's revenues recorded a turnover of Euro 40.9 million, equal to 51.0% of consolidated sales (49.1% on September 30, 2021), with a 23.4% increase compared to the same period ended on September 30, 2021. This increase was due to increased sales under the three brands particularly in Spain and Germany

In the non-European geographical area (named "Rest of the World") the Group recorded a turnover of Euro 2.1 million equal to 2.7% of consolidated sales (3.6% on September 30, 2021).

Piquadro Group recorded an EBITDA of around € 10.2 million in the half-year ending September 30, 2022, with an increase of about € 1.7 million compared to the first half 2021/22 ended 30 September 2021.

The Adjusted EBITDA1 of Piquadro Group, defined as EBITDA excluded the impacts deriving from the application of IFRS 16, is positive and equal to € 3.9 million with a 127% increase compared to the amount recorded in the same period of 2021/22. To emphasize Adjusted EBITDA1 for the half year on September 30, 2022, is up 297,0% compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 recorded on September 30, 2019, period not yet influenced by pandemic crisis generated by Covid 19.

The Adjusted EBITDA1 of the Piquadro brand for the half year on September 30, 2022, is equal to € 5.1 million (compared € 2.5 million recorded on September 30, 2021); Adjusted EBITDA1 of The Bridge for the half year on September 30, 2022, is positive and equal to € 2.1 million (compared to the positive amount € 1.3 million recorded on September 30, 2021); Adjusted EBITDA1 of the Lancel Maison for the half year ended September 30, 2022 is negative and equal to € (3.2) million compared to the amount € (2.0) million recorded in the same period of 2021/22.

Piquadro Group recorded a positive EBIT of around € 2.4 million, in the six months ended September 30, 2022, with an increase of € 2.0 million, compared to the positive amount of € 0.4 million recorded on the first half of 2021/22.

Adjusted EBIT1, defined as EBIT excluded the impacts deriving from the application of IFRS 16, is positive and equal to € 1.8 million, with an increase of € 2.0 million compared to the Adjusted EBIT1 negative figure of approximately € (0.2) million recorded on September 30, 2021.

Piquadro Group recorded a Consolidated Net Result of approximately € (0.1) million in the six months ended September 30, 2022, with an increase of € 1.4 million compared to the Consolidated Net Result recorded on September 30, 2021.

Below are reported the Group's main economic-financial indicators as of 30 September 2022:

Main economic-financial indicators

30 September

30 September

Var. % 2022-

(Euro thousands)

2022

2021

23 vs 2021-22

Revenues from sales

80,236

63,690

+26.0%

EBITDA

10,163

8,479

+19.9%

Adjusted1 EBITDA Group

3,919

1,725

+127%

EBIT

2,393

408

+486%

Adjusted1 EBIT

1,825

(190)

n.a.

Profit (loss) before tax

2,051

(475)

n.a.

Profit (loss) for the period (including third parties)

(70)

(1,465)

+95.2%

Amortisation and depreciation of fixed assets and

8,157

8,455

(3.5)%

write-downs of receivables

Adjusted1 Net Financial Position

9,528

6,261

+52.2%

Net Financial Position

(41,608)

(45,466)

+8.5%

Shareholders' Equity

56,276

52,664

+6.9%

The half-yearNet Financial Position of the Piquadro Group was negative and equal to € 41.6 million. The impact of the application of the new accounting standard IFRS 16 was negative and equal to approximately € 51.1 million.

The Adjusted Net Financial Position1 of the Piquadro Group was positive and equal to approximately € 9.5 million, with an increase of € 3.1 million compared to the Group's positive figure of approximately € 6.4 million recorded on September 30, 2021. The variation in the Adjusted Net Financial Position1 of the Piquadro Group on September 30, 2022, compared to the Adjusted Net Financial Position1 recorded in the same period of the previous year, is explained by investments of € 4.4 million in fixed, intangible, and financial assets in the reference period, by

  • 0.9 million for purchase of treasury shares, € 4.0 million in dividends paid by Piquadro S.p.A. in August 2022, and by € 12.5 million positive Group operating cash flow.

The table below reports the breakdown of the Net Financial Position, which includes the net financial debt determined according to the ESMA criteria (based on the schedule set out in CONSOB Call for attention notice no. 5/2021 of 29 April 2021):

NFP

NFP Adj1

NFP

NFP Adj1

NFP

NFP Adj1

as of 30

as of 30

as of 31

as of

as of 30

as of 30

September

September 2022

March

March

September

September

(in thousands of Euro)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

  1. Cash
  2. Cash equivalents
  3. Other current financial assets
  4. Liquidity (A) + (B) + (C)
  5. Current financial debt
  6. Current portion of non-current financial debt
  7. Current financial debt (E) +
  8. Current Net Financial Position (G) - (D)
  9. Non-currentfinancial debt
  10. Debt instruments
  11. Trade payables and other non- current payables
  12. Non-currentNet Financial Position (I) + (J) + (K)
  13. Total Net Financial Position
  1. + (L)

48,066

48,066

61,442

61,442

44,730

44,730

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

48,066

48,066

61,442

61,442

44,730

44,730

(18,616)

0

(16,798)

0

(16,773)

0

(14,092)

(14,092)

(11,839)

(11,839)

(7,647)

(7,647)

(32,708)

(14,092)

(28,637)

(11,839)

(24,420)

(7,647)

15,358

33,974

32,805

49,603

20,310

37,083

(52,959)

(20,439)

(61,173)

(25,840)

(61,177)

(26,072)

0

0

0

0

0

0

(4,007)

(4,007)

(4,007)

(4,007)

(4,599)

(4,599)

(56,966)

(24,446)

(66,180)

(29,847)

(65,776)

(30,671)

(41,608)

9,528

(33,375)

19,756

(45,466)

6,412

"We close the first half with decidedly positive results" says Marco Palmieri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Piquadro Group. "In terms of turnover, we recorded significant increases on all three brands of the Group and on all channels, in particular DOS and wholesale, testifying to the renewed desire to go back to shopping in stores. Even better were the profitability performances with an Adjusted EBITDA which, at Group level, marks +127% and an EBIT at +486%. For Maison Lancel, these numbers discount the impact of costs relating to the new headquarters, the change of information systems and the new logistics. The constant, decisive improvement in the net financial position completes the picture and, despite the uncertainty of the general economic situation, leads us to look to the next few months with confidence and to continue investing to promote gradual and stable growth on all three brands of the Group. We

expect to be able to close the 2022-2023 financial year with a Group turnover between 170 and 175 million Euros and an adjusted EBITDA close to 15 million Euro".

Outlook 2022/2023

The remarkably positive results recorded in the first half of 2022/2023, both in terms of sales revenues and operating profitability, testify to the solidity of the Group and reassure the Management about the choices it has made so far and its ability to establish itself in the international competitive scenario. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has created a situation of instability both politically and economically, the impacts of which range from the increase in the cost of raw materials, such as gas and oil, to that of foodstuffs and other types of products to the rise in interest rates on a global scale with the consequent imaginable effects on the growing dynamics of the European and world economies. The development of the situation related to the spread of Covid-19 also presents some margins of uncertainty in some countries with direct effects on the mobility, particularly on the international level, of customers. In view of this, the Group's Management continues, on the one hand to monitor the evolution of the situation related to the spread of Covid-19 especially in those countries where restrictions are still in place and, with regard to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, to monitor the situation both from an economic and financial point of view.

In such context despite the scenario being very uncertain and complex, the Group's Management believes to continue on the path of growth and to be able to maintain higher levels of profitability than in past years for the whole Group

*************************************************************************************************************

The manager responsible for preparing the Piquadro S.p.A.'s, financial reports, Roberto Trotta, declares - pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998 - that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documented results, books, and accounting record.

*************************************************************************************************************

It should be noted that the Piquadro Group consolidated half-year financial report as of September 30, 2022 approved today by the Board of Directors, and will be deposited and made available in all the following: the registered office, the Company's website www.piquadro.com, in the Section of Investor Relations and at the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE", available on the website www.emarketstorage.comin accordance with the law.

Summary of Economic-financial data and interpretation of alternative performance indicators (Iap)

The Piquadro Group uses the Alternative Performance Indicators (Iap) to effectively transmit information regarding the performance of the profitability of the business in which it operates and to determine its precise asset and financial position. In accordance with the guidelines published on the 5th of October 2015, by the European Securities and Markets Authority (Esma / 2015/1415), and in line with the provisions of the Consob Communication No. 92543 listed on the 3rd of December 2015, the Group provides content and the criterion to determine the Iap used in these financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 13:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PIQUADRO S.P.A.
11/14Piquadro S P A : 303CS Piquadro buy back purchase week November 7 11 2022
PU
11/07Piquadro S P A : 302CS Piquadro buy back purchase week October 31 November 4 2022
PU
11/03Piquadro S P A : BuyBack_0955_ALLEGATO 3F OTTOBRE 2022
PU
10/31Piquadro S P A : 301CS Piquadro buy back purchase week October 24 28 2022
PU
10/24Piquadro S P A : 300CS Piquadro buy back purchase week October 17 21 2022
PU
10/17Piquadro S P A : 299CS Piquadro buy back purchase week October 10 14 2022
PU
10/10Piquadro S P A : 297CS Piquadro buy back purchase week October 3 7 2022
PU
10/05Reflaunt Pte. Ltd. announced that it has received $11 million in funding from Bombyx Ca..
CI
10/03Piquadro S P A : BuyBack_0955_ALLEGATO 3F SETTEMBRE 2022
PU
10/03Piquadro S P A : 296CS Piquadro buy back purchase week September 26 30 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2022 4,44 M 4,61 M 4,61 M
Net Debt 2022 29,4 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 92,4 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 027
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Trotta Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paola Bonomo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Catia Cesari Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Falcomer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.2.14%96
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.45%364 594
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-3.19%161 133
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-6.46%80 715
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-15.77%69 869
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-9.15%45 970