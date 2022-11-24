Piquadro S p A : 305CS_Piquadro_BoD_Half-year Sept 30 2022

Board of Directors approved of Piquadro S.p.A. the Consolidated Half- year Financial Report as of September 30, 2022 Consolidated revenue: € 80.2million related to semester ended September 30, 2022 (+ 26.0% compared to the first half of 2021/22);

including the effect of accounting principle IFRS 16 for an amount of € 51.1 million; Adjusted Net Financial Position 1 : positive and equal to € 9.5 million. Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), November 24, 2022 - Piquadro S.p.A., the parent company that operates in the leather goods market and designs, manufactures and markets goods under its own brand names Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel today approved its Consolidated Half-YearFinancial Report as of September 30, 2022. For the first semester 2022/2023 ended 30 September 2022, the Piquadro Group reported revenues of 80.2 million Euro with a 26.0% increase compared to the 63.7 million Euro reported in first semester 2021/2022 ended September 30, 2021. The table below reports the breakdown of consolidated revenues from sales by brand, expressed in thousands of Euro, for the semestral ended September, 30, 2022 and compared to the semester ended September, 30, 2021: Sales in the half year by brand (6 months) Brand Net Sales Net Sales Var. % 22-23 September %(*) September %(*) vs 21-22 (Euro thousands) 2022 2021 PIQUADRO 35,245 43.9% 28,230 44.3% 24.8% THE BRIDGE 14,943 18.6% 11,127 17.5% 34.3% LANCEL 30,048 37.5% 24,333 38.2% 23.5% Total 80,236 100.0% 63,690 100.0% 26.0% (*) Percentage impact compared to revenues from sales With the introduction of the accounting standard IFRS 16, starting from April 1 st , 2019, a new accounting treatment of leases is introduced, which generates a significant effect on EBITDA, EBIT, net invested capital, net financial position, and cash flow generated from operational activity. For this reason, in this press release the "adjusted" balances of the amounts are also reported to make comparable the figures for September 30 th , 2022, with those of previous periods.

With reference to the Piquadro brand, for the first semester 2022/2023, ended 30 September 2022, sales amounted to Euro 35.3 million and recorded a 24.8% increase compared to first semester 2021/2022 ended September 30, 2021. All sales channel increased compared to the same period ended 30 September 2021; the wholesales channel recorded an increase of 21.7%, DOS channel recorded an increase of 33.8% and the e-commerce channel recorded an increase of 9.5%. With reference to the The Bridge brand, for the first semester 2022/2023, ended 30 September 2022, sales amounted to Euro 14.9 million and recorded a 34.3% increase compared to first semester 2021/2022 ended September 30, 2021. All sales channel increased compared to the same period ended 30 September 2021; the wholesales channel recorded an increase of 40.0%, DOS channel recorded an increase of 31.4% and the e-commerce channel recorded an increase of 9,3%. With reference to the Maison Lancel brand, for the first semester 20212/2023, ended 30 September 2022, sales amounted to Euro 30.0 million and recorded a 23.5% increase compared to first semester 2021/2022 ended September 30, 2021.The wholesales channel recorded an increase of 11.7% and the DOS channel recorded a growth of 32.7% The table below reports the breakdown of net revenues by geographical area in thousands of Euro: Sales in the half year by geographical area (6 months) Geographical Area Net Sales Net Sales Var. % 22-23 vs September %(*) September %(*) 21-22 (Euro thousands) 2022 2021 Italy 37,189 47.3% 30,124 47.3% 23.4% Europe 40,919 49.1% 31,248 49.1% 30.9% Rest of the world 2,128 3.6% 2,319 3.6% (8.2%) Total 80,236 100.0% 63,690 100.0% 26.0% (*) Percentage impact compared to revenues from sales Under a geographic point of view, as of September 30, 2022, the Group's revenues on the Italian market amounted to Euro 37.2 million which absorbs a percentage of the Group's total turnover equal to 46.3% (47.3% of consolidated sales on September 30, 2021) and highlighted a 23.4% increase compared to the same period ended on September 30, 2021. In the European market, the Group's revenues recorded a turnover of Euro 40.9 million, equal to 51.0% of consolidated sales (49.1% on September 30, 2021), with a 23.4% increase compared to the same period ended on September 30, 2021. This increase was due to increased sales under the three brands particularly in Spain and Germany In the non-European geographical area (named "Rest of the World") the Group recorded a turnover of Euro 2.1 million equal to 2.7% of consolidated sales (3.6% on September 30, 2021).

Piquadro Group recorded an EBITDA of around € 10.2 million in the half-year ending September 30, 2022, with an increase of about € 1.7 million compared to the first half 2021/22 ended 30 September 2021. The Adjusted EBITDA1 of Piquadro Group, defined as EBITDA excluded the impacts deriving from the application of IFRS 16, is positive and equal to € 3.9 million with a 127% increase compared to the amount recorded in the same period of 2021/22. To emphasize Adjusted EBITDA1 for the half year on September 30, 2022, is up 297,0% compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 recorded on September 30, 2019, period not yet influenced by pandemic crisis generated by Covid 19. The Adjusted EBITDA1 of the Piquadro brand for the half year on September 30, 2022, is equal to € 5.1 million (compared € 2.5 million recorded on September 30, 2021); Adjusted EBITDA1 of The Bridge for the half year on September 30, 2022, is positive and equal to € 2.1 million (compared to the positive amount € 1.3 million recorded on September 30, 2021); Adjusted EBITDA1 of the Lancel Maison for the half year ended September 30, 2022 is negative and equal to € (3.2) million compared to the amount € (2.0) million recorded in the same period of 2021/22. Piquadro Group recorded a positive EBIT of around € 2.4 million, in the six months ended September 30, 2022, with an increase of € 2.0 million, compared to the positive amount of € 0.4 million recorded on the first half of 2021/22. Adjusted EBIT1, defined as EBIT excluded the impacts deriving from the application of IFRS 16, is positive and equal to € 1.8 million, with an increase of € 2.0 million compared to the Adjusted EBIT1 negative figure of approximately € (0.2) million recorded on September 30, 2021. Piquadro Group recorded a Consolidated Net Result of approximately € (0.1) million in the six months ended September 30, 2022, with an increase of € 1.4 million compared to the Consolidated Net Result recorded on September 30, 2021. Below are reported the Group's main economic-financial indicators as of 30 September 2022: Main economic-financial indicators 30 September 30 September Var. % 2022- (Euro thousands) 2022 2021 23 vs 2021-22 Revenues from sales 80,236 63,690 +26.0% EBITDA 10,163 8,479 +19.9% Adjusted1 EBITDA Group 3,919 1,725 +127% EBIT 2,393 408 +486% Adjusted1 EBIT 1,825 (190) n.a. Profit (loss) before tax 2,051 (475) n.a. Profit (loss) for the period (including third parties) (70) (1,465) +95.2% Amortisation and depreciation of fixed assets and 8,157 8,455 (3.5)% write-downs of receivables Adjusted1 Net Financial Position 9,528 6,261 +52.2% Net Financial Position (41,608) (45,466) +8.5% Shareholders' Equity 56,276 52,664 +6.9% The half-yearNet Financial Position of the Piquadro Group was negative and equal to € 41.6 million. The impact of the application of the new accounting standard IFRS 16 was negative and equal to approximately € 51.1 million.

The Adjusted Net Financial Position1 of the Piquadro Group was positive and equal to approximately € 9.5 million, with an increase of € 3.1 million compared to the Group's positive figure of approximately € 6.4 million recorded on September 30, 2021. The variation in the Adjusted Net Financial Position1 of the Piquadro Group on September 30, 2022, compared to the Adjusted Net Financial Position1 recorded in the same period of the previous year, is explained by investments of € 4.4 million in fixed, intangible, and financial assets in the reference period, by 0.9 million for purchase of treasury shares, € 4.0 million in dividends paid by Piquadro S.p.A. in August 2022, and by € 12.5 million positive Group operating cash flow. The table below reports the breakdown of the Net Financial Position, which includes the net financial debt determined according to the ESMA criteria (based on the schedule set out in CONSOB Call for attention notice no. 5/2021 of 29 April 2021): NFP NFP Adj1 NFP NFP Adj1 NFP NFP Adj1 as of 30 as of 30 as of 31 as of as of 30 as of 30 September September 2022 March March September September (in thousands of Euro) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Cash Cash equivalents Other current financial assets Liquidity (A) + (B) + (C) Current financial debt Current portion of non-current financial debt Current financial debt (E) + Current Net Financial Position (G) - (D) Non-current financial debt Debt instruments Trade payables and other non- current payables Non-current Net Financial Position (I) + (J) + (K) Total Net Financial Position + (L) 48,066 48,066 61,442 61,442 44,730 44,730 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 48,066 48,066 61,442 61,442 44,730 44,730 (18,616) 0 (16,798) 0 (16,773) 0 (14,092) (14,092) (11,839) (11,839) (7,647) (7,647) (32,708) (14,092) (28,637) (11,839) (24,420) (7,647) 15,358 33,974 32,805 49,603 20,310 37,083 (52,959) (20,439) (61,173) (25,840) (61,177) (26,072) 0 0 0 0 0 0 (4,007) (4,007) (4,007) (4,007) (4,599) (4,599) (56,966) (24,446) (66,180) (29,847) (65,776) (30,671) (41,608) 9,528 (33,375) 19,756 (45,466) 6,412 "We close the first half with decidedly positive results" says Marco Palmieri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Piquadro Group. "In terms of turnover, we recorded significant increases on all three brands of the Group and on all channels, in particular DOS and wholesale, testifying to the renewed desire to go back to shopping in stores. Even better were the profitability performances with an Adjusted EBITDA which, at Group level, marks +127% and an EBIT at +486%. For Maison Lancel, these numbers discount the impact of costs relating to the new headquarters, the change of information systems and the new logistics. The constant, decisive improvement in the net financial position completes the picture and, despite the uncertainty of the general economic situation, leads us to look to the next few months with confidence and to continue investing to promote gradual and stable growth on all three brands of the Group. We