Piquadro S p A : 305CS_Piquadro_BoD_Half-year Sept 30 2022
11/24/2022 | 08:34am EST
Board of Directors approved of Piquadro S.p.A. the Consolidated Half-
year Financial Report as of September 30, 2022
Consolidated revenue: € 80.2million related to semester ended September 30, 2022 (+26.0% compared to the first half of 2021/22);
EBITDA: € 10.2 million (€ 8.5 million recorded in the first half of 2021/22);
AdjustedEBITDA1: € 3.9 million with a 127% increase compared to € 1.7 million recorded in the first half of 2021/22;
EBIT: € 2.4 million; up € 2.0 million compared to € 0.4 million recorded in the first half of 2021/22
AdjustedEBIT1:€ 1.8 million versus € (0.2) million recorded in the first half of 2021/22;
Consolidated Net Result:€ (0.1) million; improved by about € 1.4 million compared to € (1.5) million recorded in the first half of 2021/22;
Net Financial Position: negative and equal to € (41.6) million including the effect of accounting principle IFRS 16 for an amount of € 51.1 million;
Adjusted Net Financial Position1: positive and equal to € 9.5 million.
Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), November 24, 2022 - Piquadro S.p.A., the parent company that operates in the leather goods market and designs, manufactures and markets goods under its own brand names Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel today approved its ConsolidatedHalf-YearFinancial Report as of September 30, 2022.
For the first semester 2022/2023 ended 30 September 2022, the Piquadro Group reported revenues of 80.2 million Euro with a 26.0% increase compared to the 63.7 million Euro reported in first semester 2021/2022 ended September 30, 2021.
The table below reports the breakdown of consolidated revenues from sales by brand, expressed in thousands of Euro, for the semestral ended September, 30, 2022 and compared to the semester ended September, 30, 2021:
Sales in the half year by brand (6 months)
Brand
Net Sales
Net Sales
Var. % 22-23
September
%(*)
September
%(*)
vs 21-22
(Euro thousands)
2022
2021
PIQUADRO
35,245
43.9%
28,230
44.3%
24.8%
THE BRIDGE
14,943
18.6%
11,127
17.5%
34.3%
LANCEL
30,048
37.5%
24,333
38.2%
23.5%
Total
80,236
100.0%
63,690
100.0%
26.0%
(*) Percentage impact compared to revenues from sales
With the introduction of the accounting standard IFRS 16, starting from April 1st, 2019, a new accounting treatment of leases is introduced, which generates a significant effect on EBITDA, EBIT, net invested capital, net financial position, and cash flow generated from operational activity. For this reason, in this press release the "adjusted" balances of the amounts are also reported to make comparable the figures for September 30th, 2022, with those of previous periods.
With reference to the Piquadro brand, for the first semester 2022/2023, ended 30 September 2022, sales amounted to Euro 35.3 million and recorded a 24.8% increase compared to first semester 2021/2022 ended September 30, 2021. All sales channel increased compared to the same period ended 30 September 2021; the wholesales channel recorded an increase of 21.7%, DOS channel recorded an increase of 33.8% and the e-commerce channel recorded an increase of 9.5%.
With reference to the The Bridge brand, for the first semester 2022/2023, ended 30 September 2022, sales amounted to Euro 14.9 million and recorded a 34.3% increase compared to first semester 2021/2022 ended September 30, 2021. All sales channel increased compared to the same period ended 30 September 2021; the wholesales channel recorded an increase of 40.0%, DOS channel recorded an increase of 31.4% and the e-commerce channel recorded an increase of 9,3%.
With reference to the Maison Lancel brand, for the first semester 20212/2023, ended 30 September 2022, sales amounted to Euro 30.0 million and recorded a 23.5% increase compared to first semester 2021/2022 ended September 30, 2021.The wholesales channel recorded an increase of 11.7% and the DOS channel recorded a growth of 32.7%
The table below reports the breakdown of net revenues by geographical area in thousands of Euro:
Sales in the half year by geographical area (6 months)
Geographical Area
Net Sales
Net Sales
Var. % 22-23 vs
September
%(*)
September
%(*)
21-22
(Euro thousands)
2022
2021
Italy
37,189
47.3%
30,124
47.3%
23.4%
Europe
40,919
49.1%
31,248
49.1%
30.9%
Rest of the world
2,128
3.6%
2,319
3.6%
(8.2%)
Total
80,236
100.0%
63,690
100.0%
26.0%
(*) Percentage impact compared to revenues from sales
Under a geographic point of view, as of September 30, 2022, the Group's revenues on the Italian market amounted to Euro 37.2 million which absorbs a percentage of the Group's total turnover equal to 46.3% (47.3% of consolidated sales on September 30, 2021) and highlighted a 23.4% increase compared to the same period ended on September 30, 2021.
In the European market, the Group's revenues recorded a turnover of Euro 40.9 million, equal to 51.0% of consolidated sales (49.1% on September 30, 2021), with a 23.4% increase compared to the same period ended on September 30, 2021. This increase was due to increased sales under the three brands particularly in Spain and Germany
In the non-European geographical area (named "Rest of the World") the Group recorded a turnover of Euro 2.1 million equal to 2.7% of consolidated sales (3.6% on September 30, 2021).
Piquadro Group recorded an EBITDA of around € 10.2 million in the half-year ending September 30, 2022, with an increase of about € 1.7 million compared to the first half 2021/22 ended 30 September 2021.
TheAdjustedEBITDA1 of Piquadro Group, defined as EBITDA excluded the impacts deriving from the application of IFRS 16, is positive and equal to € 3.9 million with a 127% increase compared to the amount recorded in the same period of 2021/22. To emphasize Adjusted EBITDA1 for the half year on September 30, 2022, is up 297,0% compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 recorded on September 30, 2019, period not yet influenced by pandemic crisis generated by Covid 19.
TheAdjustedEBITDA1of the Piquadro brand for the half year on September 30, 2022, is equal to € 5.1 million (compared € 2.5 million recorded on September 30, 2021); AdjustedEBITDA1of The Bridge for the half year on September 30, 2022, is positive and equal to € 2.1 million (compared to the positive amount € 1.3 million recorded on September 30, 2021); AdjustedEBITDA1of the Lancel Maison for the half year ended September 30, 2022 is negative and equal to € (3.2) million compared to the amount € (2.0) million recorded in the same period of 2021/22.
Piquadro Group recorded a positive EBIT of around € 2.4 million, in the six months ended September 30, 2022, with an increase of € 2.0 million, compared to the positive amount of € 0.4 million recorded on the first half of 2021/22.
AdjustedEBIT1, defined as EBIT excluded the impacts deriving from the application of IFRS 16, is positive and equal to € 1.8 million, with an increase of € 2.0 million compared to the Adjusted EBIT1 negative figure of approximately € (0.2) million recorded on September 30, 2021.
Piquadro Group recorded a Consolidated Net Result of approximately € (0.1) million in the six months ended September 30, 2022, with an increase of € 1.4 million compared to the Consolidated Net Result recorded on September 30, 2021.
Below are reported the Group's main economic-financial indicators as of 30 September 2022:
Main economic-financial indicators
30 September
30 September
Var. % 2022-
(Euro thousands)
2022
2021
23 vs 2021-22
Revenues from sales
80,236
63,690
+26.0%
EBITDA
10,163
8,479
+19.9%
Adjusted1 EBITDA Group
3,919
1,725
+127%
EBIT
2,393
408
+486%
Adjusted1EBIT
1,825
(190)
n.a.
Profit (loss) before tax
2,051
(475)
n.a.
Profit (loss) for the period (including third parties)
(70)
(1,465)
+95.2%
Amortisation and depreciation of fixed assets and
8,157
8,455
(3.5)%
write-downs of receivables
Adjusted1 Net Financial Position
9,528
6,261
+52.2%
Net Financial Position
(41,608)
(45,466)
+8.5%
Shareholders' Equity
56,276
52,664
+6.9%
The half-yearNet Financial Position of the Piquadro Group was negative and equal to € 41.6 million. The impact of the application of the new accounting standard IFRS 16 was negative and equal to approximately € 51.1 million.
TheAdjustedNet Financial Position1 of the Piquadro Group was positive and equal to approximately € 9.5 million, with an increase of € 3.1 million compared to the Group's positive figure of approximately € 6.4 million recorded on September 30, 2021. The variation in the AdjustedNet Financial Position1 of the Piquadro Group on September 30, 2022, compared to the Adjusted Net Financial Position1 recorded in the same period of the previous year, is explained by investments of € 4.4 million in fixed, intangible, and financial assets in the reference period, by
0.9 million for purchase of treasury shares, € 4.0 million in dividends paid by Piquadro S.p.A. in August 2022, and by € 12.5 million positive Group operating cash flow.
The table below reports the breakdown of the Net Financial Position, which includes the net financial debt determined according to the ESMA criteria (based on the schedule set out in CONSOB Call for attention notice no. 5/2021 of 29 April 2021):
NFP
NFP Adj1
NFP
NFP Adj1
NFP
NFP Adj1
as of 30
as of 30
as of 31
as of
as of 30
as of 30
September
September 2022
March
March
September
September
(in thousands of Euro)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Cash
Cash equivalents
Other current financial assets
Liquidity (A) + (B) + (C)
Current financial debt
Current portion of non-current financial debt
Current financial debt (E) +
Current Net Financial Position (G) - (D)
Non-currentfinancial debt
Debt instruments
Trade payables and other non- current payables
Non-currentNet Financial Position (I) + (J) + (K)
Total Net Financial Position
+ (L)
48,066
48,066
61,442
61,442
44,730
44,730
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
48,066
48,066
61,442
61,442
44,730
44,730
(18,616)
0
(16,798)
0
(16,773)
0
(14,092)
(14,092)
(11,839)
(11,839)
(7,647)
(7,647)
(32,708)
(14,092)
(28,637)
(11,839)
(24,420)
(7,647)
15,358
33,974
32,805
49,603
20,310
37,083
(52,959)
(20,439)
(61,173)
(25,840)
(61,177)
(26,072)
0
0
0
0
0
0
(4,007)
(4,007)
(4,007)
(4,007)
(4,599)
(4,599)
(56,966)
(24,446)
(66,180)
(29,847)
(65,776)
(30,671)
(41,608)
9,528
(33,375)
19,756
(45,466)
6,412
"We close the first half with decidedly positive results"says Marco Palmieri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Piquadro Group. "In terms of turnover, we recorded significant increases on all three brands of the Group and on all channels, in particular DOS and wholesale, testifying to the renewed desire to go back to shopping in stores. Even better were the profitability performances with an Adjusted EBITDA which, at Group level, marks +127% and an EBIT at +486%. For Maison Lancel, these numbers discount the impact of costs relating to the new headquarters, the change of information systems and the new logistics. The constant, decisive improvement in the net financial position completes the picture and, despite the uncertainty of the general economic situation, leads us to look to the next few months with confidence and to continue investing to promote gradual and stable growth on all three brands of the Group. We
expect to be able to close the 2022-2023 financial year with a Group turnover between 170 and 175 million Euros and an adjusted EBITDA close to 15 million Euro".
Outlook 2022/2023
The remarkably positive results recorded in the first half of 2022/2023, both in terms of sales revenues and operating profitability, testify to the solidity of the Group and reassure the Management about the choices it has made so far and its ability to establish itself in the international competitive scenario. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has created a situation of instability both politically and economically, the impacts of which range from the increase in the cost of raw materials, such as gas and oil, to that of foodstuffs and other types of products to the rise in interest rates on a global scale with the consequent imaginable effects on the growing dynamics of the European and world economies. The development of the situation related to the spread of Covid-19 also presents some margins of uncertainty in some countries with direct effects on the mobility, particularly on the international level, of customers. In view of this, the Group's Management continues, on the one hand to monitor the evolution of the situation related to the spread of Covid-19 especially in those countries where restrictions are still in place and, with regard to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, to monitor the situation both from an economic and financial point of view.
In such context despite the scenario being very uncertain and complex, the Group's Management believes to continue on the path of growth and to be able to maintain higher levels of profitability than in past years for the whole Group
The manager responsible for preparing the Piquadro S.p.A.'s, financial reports, Roberto Trotta, declares - pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998 - that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documented results, books, and accounting record.
It should be noted that the Piquadro Group consolidated half-year financial report as of September 30, 2022 approved today by the Board of Directors, and will be deposited and made available in all the following: the registered office, the Company's website www.piquadro.com, in the Section of Investor Relations and at the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE", available on the website www.emarketstorage.comin accordance with the law.
Summary of Economic-financial data and interpretation of alternative performance indicators (Iap)
The Piquadro Group uses the Alternative Performance Indicators (Iap) to effectively transmit information regarding the performance of the profitability of the business in which it operates and to determine its precise asset and financial position. In accordance with the guidelines published on the 5th of October 2015, by the European Securities and Markets Authority (Esma / 2015/1415), and in line with the provisions of the Consob Communication No. 92543 listed on the 3rd of December 2015, the Group provides content and the criterion to determine the Iap used in these financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 13:33:05 UTC.