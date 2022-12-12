Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Piquadro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:13 2022-12-12 am EST
1.935 EUR   +0.26%
Piquadro S p A : 309CS Piquadro buy back purchase week December 5 9 2022

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), December 12, 2022. With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from December 5th to December 9th, 2022, it purchased no. 6,585 treasury shares for a total consideration of 12,848.30 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 25th, 2022, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

12/05/2022

3,331

1.9297

6,427.83

12/06/2022

449

1.9550

877.80

12/07/2022

1,198

1.9771

2,368.57

12/08/2022

1,267

1.9779

2,506.00

12/09/2022

340

1.9650

668.10

Total

6,585

1.9511

12,848.30

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of December 9th, 2022 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,775,962 treasury shares, equal to 3.5519% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 176 outlets including 81 Piquadro boutiques (53 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 33 franchised stores), 13 The Bridge boutiques (13 in Italy including 11 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 82 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 21 abroad, of which 75 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is € 149,4 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

09:55:08

B

333

1,9050

EXM

EUR

189.628

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

09:55:37

B

556

1,9300

EXM

EUR

189.634

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

09:55:44

B

1.200

1,9300

EXM

EUR

189.636

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

11:12:09

B

1

1,9400

EXM

EUR

190.544

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

11:12:10

B

176

1,9400

EXM

EUR

190.545

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

11:12:11

B

99

1,9400

EXM

EUR

190.546

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

11:12:12

B

26

1,9400

EXM

EUR

190.547

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

11:12:13

B

24

1,9400

EXM

EUR

190.548

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

11:12:14

B

1

1,9400

EXM

EUR

190.551

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

12:42:16

B

8

1,9500

EXM

EUR

191.611

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

12:42:18

B

5

1,9500

EXM

EUR

191.612

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

12:42:20

B

2

1,9500

EXM

EUR

191.615

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

13:06:19

B

62

1,9500

EXM

EUR

191.849

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

14:01:24

B

238

1,9500

EXM

EUR

192.723

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

16:01:19

B

355

1,9100

EXM

EUR

194.835

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

16:41:45

B

145

1,9500

EXM

EUR

196.016

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

16:41:47

B

52

1,9500

EXM

EUR

196.017

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/12/2022

16:41:49

B

48

1,9500

EXM

EUR

196.018

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

06/12/2022

14:14:18

B

413

1,9550

EXM

EUR

203.829

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

06/12/2022

14:14:30

B

36

1,9550

EXM

EUR

203.833

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

07/12/2022

09:47:56

B

5

1,9600

EXM

EUR

212.309

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

07/12/2022

09:48:02

B

495

1,9800

EXM

EUR

212.314

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

07/12/2022

09:48:07

B

16

1,9800

EXM

EUR

212.316

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

07/12/2022

10:18:26

B

180

1,9750

EXM

EUR

212.747

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

07/12/2022

10:24:01

B

502

1,9750

EXM

EUR

212.870

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

08/12/2022

11:03:21

B

666

1,9850

EXM

EUR

223.016

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

08/12/2022

13:59:27

B

593

1,9700

EXM

EUR

224.848

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

08/12/2022

16:44:14

B

8

1,9650

EXM

EUR

227.223

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

09/12/2022

14:05:08

B

340

1,9650

EXM

EUR

232.798

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2022 4,44 M 4,68 M 4,68 M
Net Debt 2022 29,4 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 93,1 M 98,1 M 98,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 027
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Trotta Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paola Bonomo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Catia Cesari Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Falcomer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.3.21%98
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-0.92%380 382
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-0.49%168 388
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-4.00%84 214
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-9.97%75 514
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-16.62%41 620