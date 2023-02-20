Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Piquadro S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:19:05 2023-02-20 am EST
1.920 EUR   -0.26%
06:10aPiquadro S P A : 322CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 13 17 2023
PU
02/14Piquadro purchased more than 8,100 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/13Piquadro S P A : 321CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 6 10 2023
PU
Piquadro S p A : 322CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 13 17 2023

02/20/2023 | 06:10am EST
Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), February 20, 2023. With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from February 13th to February 17th, 2023, it purchased no. 6,452 treasury shares for a total consideration of 12,407.95 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 25th, 2022, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

02/13/2023

756

1.9500

1,474.20

02/14/2023

1,166

1.9450

2,267.87

02/15/2023

2,370

1.9156

4,539.97

02/16/2023

1,910

1.9082

3,644.66

02/17/2023

250

1.9250

481.25

Total

6,452

1.9231

12,407.95

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of February 17th, 2023 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,827,870 treasury shares, equal to 3.6557% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 176 mono-brand stores including 81 Piquadro boutiques (53 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 33 franchised stores), 13 The Bridge boutiques (13 in Italy including 11 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 82 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 21 abroad, of which 75 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is € 149,4 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/02/2023

11:00:44

B

83

1,9500

EXM

EUR

862.801

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/02/2023

11:00:45

B

161

1,9500

EXM

EUR

862.802

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/02/2023

17:21:13

B

512

1,9500

EXM

EUR

871.232

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/02/2023

14:24:09

B

262

1,9450

EXM

EUR

877.406

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/02/2023

14:25:28

B

150

1,9450

EXM

EUR

877.428

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/02/2023

14:26:43

B

754

1,9450

EXM

EUR

877.475

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/02/2023

12:19:11

B

351

1,9250

EXM

EUR

895.322

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/02/2023

17:01:25

B

221

1,9200

EXM

EUR

907.740

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/02/2023

17:19:10

B

589

1,9200

EXM

EUR

909.041

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/02/2023

17:22:13

B

726

1,9100

EXM

EUR

909.210

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/02/2023

17:22:21

B

483

1,9100

EXM

EUR

909.214

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/02/2023

09:29:03

B

111

1,9000

EXM

EUR

911.627

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/02/2023

09:29:11

B

606

1,9000

EXM

EUR

911.629

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/02/2023

11:26:16

B

138

1,9150

EXM

EUR

915.496

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/02/2023

11:26:16

B

70

1,9150

EXM

EUR

915.495

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/02/2023

11:45:41

B

143

1,9150

EXM

EUR

915.872

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/02/2023

14:12:47

B

54

1,9000

EXM

EUR

919.693

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/02/2023

14:23:52

B

180

1,8900

EXM

EUR

920.016

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/02/2023

14:32:18

B

399

1,9200

EXM

EUR

920.316

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/02/2023

14:32:24

B

209

1,9200

EXM

EUR

920.323

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/02/2023

15:04:57

B

83

1,9250

EXM

EUR

939.232

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/02/2023

15:04:59

B

167

1,9250

EXM

EUR

939.235

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 11:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2022 4,44 M 4,74 M 4,74 M
Net Debt 2022 29,4 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 92,7 M 98,9 M 98,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 029
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Trotta Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catia Cesari Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Falcomer Independent Non-Executive Director
Valentina Beatrice Manfredi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.-0.77%99
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE20.37%437 280
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL20.90%194 738
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA20.10%88 635
ESSILORLUXOTTICA3.19%82 914
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.01%40 851