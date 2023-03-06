Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Piquadro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  07:49:58 2023-03-06 am EST
1.800 EUR    0.00%
08:50aPiquadro S P A : 324CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 27 March 3 2023
PU
03/03Piquadro S P A : BuyBack_0955_ALLEGATO 3F FEBBRAIO 2023
PU
02/27Piquadro purchased more than 10,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piquadro S p A : 324CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 27 March 3 2023

03/06/2023 | 08:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), March 6, 2023. With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from February 27th to March 3rd, 2023, it purchased no. 12,228 treasury shares for a total consideration of 21,890.90 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 25th, 2022, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

02/27/2023

3,000

1.7941

5,382.30

02/28/2023

3,470

1.7800

6,176.60

03/01/2023

1,991

1.7916

3,567.08

03/02/2023

267

1.7924

478.57

03/03/2023

3,500

1.7961

6,286.35

Total

12,228

1.7902

21,890.90

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of March 3rd, 2023 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,850,129 treasury shares, equal to 3.7003% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 176 mono-brand stores including 81 Piquadro boutiques (53 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 33 franchised stores), 13 The Bridge boutiques (13 in Italy including 11 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 82 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 21 abroad, of which 75 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is € 149,4 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/02/2023

09:00:32

B

341

1,8300

EXM

EUR

13.003

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/02/2023

09:19:36

B

200

1,8000

EXM

EUR

13.343

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/02/2023

09:32:25

B

550

1,8000

EXM

EUR

13.654

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/02/2023

10:21:43

B

700

1,7800

EXM

EUR

14.987

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/02/2023

10:38:37

B

300

1,7800

EXM

EUR

15.488

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/02/2023

10:41:52

B

116

1,7900

EXM

EUR

15.630

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/02/2023

10:41:54

B

84

1,7900

EXM

EUR

15.631

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/02/2023

10:41:54

B

211

1,7900

EXM

EUR

15.632

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/02/2023

10:42:58

B

39

1,7900

EXM

EUR

15.657

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/02/2023

11:01:45

B

325

1,7900

EXM

EUR

16.108

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/02/2023

11:02:06

B

25

1,7900

EXM

EUR

16.112

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/02/2023

11:33:34

B

25

1,8000

EXM

EUR

17.076

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/02/2023

11:33:36

B

74

1,8000

EXM

EUR

17.077

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/02/2023

11:40:23

B

10

1,8000

EXM

EUR

17.171

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/02/2023

11:49:27

B

2.000

1,7800

EXM

EUR

33.166

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/02/2023

14:16:44

B

612

1,7800

EXM

EUR

35.383

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/02/2023

14:16:46

B

721

1,7800

EXM

EUR

35.384

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/02/2023

17:20:39

B

137

1,7800

EXM

EUR

39.005

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/03/2023

12:15:34

B

333

1,7800

EXM

EUR

46.925

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/03/2023

12:15:39

B

500

1,7800

EXM

EUR

46.927

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/03/2023

13:47:51

B

508

1,8000

EXM

EUR

48.931

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/03/2023

13:47:52

B

64

1,8000

EXM

EUR

48.933

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/03/2023

13:47:52

B

50

1,8000

EXM

EUR

48.932

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/03/2023

13:47:53

B

131

1,8000

EXM

EUR

48.936

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/03/2023

13:47:55

B

38

1,8000

EXM

EUR

48.937

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/03/2023

14:12:39

B

332

1,8000

EXM

EUR

49.544

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/03/2023

14:12:41

B

2

1,8000

EXM

EUR

49.545

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/03/2023

17:09:57

B

33

1,8000

EXM

EUR

57.046

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

02/03/2023

09:14:47

B

166

1,8000

EXM

EUR

59.692

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

02/03/2023

17:06:41

B

101

1,7800

EXM

EUR

85.097

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

09:36:46

B

33

1,8000

EXM

EUR

87.053

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

09:36:53

B

623

1,8000

EXM

EUR

87.058

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

09:47:21

B

333

1,7850

EXM

EUR

87.295

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

09:47:31

B

222

1,7850

EXM

EUR

87.299

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

09:47:33

B

158

1,7850

EXM

EUR

87.300

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

09:57:12

B

49

1,7900

EXM

EUR

87.537

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

09:57:14

B

97

1,7900

EXM

EUR

87.538

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

09:57:24

B

188

1,7900

EXM

EUR

87.549

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

11:38:14

B

133

1,7900

EXM

EUR

90.695

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

13:30:54

B

329

1,7900

EXM

EUR

93.186

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

13:35:32

B

477

1,8000

EXM

EUR

93.325

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

13:38:43

B

161

1,8000

EXM

EUR

93.419

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

14:19:09

B

279

1,8000

EXM

EUR

94.752

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

14:43:43

B

241

1,8200

EXM

EUR

95.572

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

14:43:45

B

16

1,8200

EXM

EUR

95.597

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/03/2023

16:00:22

B

161

1,8000

EXM

EUR

99.853

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 13:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PIQUADRO S.P.A.
08:50aPiquadro S P A : 324CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 27 March 3 2023
PU
03/03Piquadro S P A : BuyBack_0955_ALLEGATO 3F FEBBRAIO 2023
PU
02/27Piquadro purchased more than 10,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/27Piquadro S P A : 323CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 20 24 2023
PU
02/20Piquadro S P A : 322CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 13 17 2023
PU
02/14Piquadro purchased more than 8,100 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/13Piquadro S P A : 321CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 6 10 2023
PU
02/10Futures down; UK GDP slowing down.
AN
02/09Piazza Affari the best; MPS tops on the Mid
AN
02/09Piquadro S P A : 320CS Piquadro BoD nine months December 31 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2022 4,44 M 4,71 M 4,71 M
Net Debt 2022 29,4 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 86,7 M 91,9 M 91,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 029
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Trotta Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catia Cesari Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Falcomer Independent Non-Executive Director
Valentina Beatrice Manfredi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.-7.22%92
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE19.89%432 932
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL20.10%192 307
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA21.10%88 345
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-3.22%77 300
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-1.11%40 400