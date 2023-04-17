Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Piquadro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
04:44:47 2023-04-17
1.730 EUR    0.00%
Piquadro S p A : 330CS Piquadro buy back purchase week April 11 14 2023

04/17/2023
Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), April 17, 2023. With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from April 11th to April 14th, 2023, it purchased no. 8,326 treasury shares for a total consideration of 14,603.20 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 25th, 2022, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

04/11/2023

2,770

1.7521

4,853.32

04/12/2023

2,003

1.7468

3,498.84

04/13/2023

2,220

1.7740

3,938.28

04/14/2023

1,333

1.7350

2,312.76

Total

8,326

1.7539

14,603.20

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of April 14th, 2023 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,905,040 treasury shares, equal to 3.8101% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 175 mono-brand stores including 81 Piquadro boutiques (53 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 33 franchised stores), 13 The Bridge boutiques (13 in Italy including 11 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 81 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 20 abroad, of which 74 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is € 149,4 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/04/2023

09:49:59

B

201

1,7700

EXM

EUR

547.456

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/04/2023

09:53:18

B

633

1,7500

EXM

EUR

547.508

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/04/2023

09:53:19

B

844

1,7500

EXM

EUR

547.509

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/04/2023

10:58:45

B

1.000

1,7500

EXM

EUR

549.095

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/04/2023

11:34:27

B

92

1,7700

EXM

EUR

550.317

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/04/2023

11:53:09

B

175

1,7450

EXM

EUR

560.824

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/04/2023

13:03:13

B

1.100

1,7450

EXM

EUR

561.835

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/04/2023

16:37:52

B

633

1,7500

EXM

EUR

567.441

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/04/2023

16:37:54

B

81

1,7500

EXM

EUR

567.444

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/04/2023

16:38:04

B

14

1,7500

EXM

EUR

567.451

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/04/2023

10:30:25

B

2

1,7400

EXM

EUR

573.732

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/04/2023

10:30:27

B

331

1,7400

EXM

EUR

573.735

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/04/2023

10:56:10

B

776

1,7800

EXM

EUR

575.017

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/04/2023

10:56:12

B

257

1,7800

EXM

EUR

575.031

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/04/2023

10:56:12

B

135

1,7800

EXM

EUR

575.030

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/04/2023

10:56:12

B

719

1,7800

EXM

EUR

575.029

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/04/2023

15:31:08

B

666

1,7350

EXM

EUR

613.198

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/04/2023

17:09:03

B

445

1,7350

EXM

EUR

623.063

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/04/2023

17:09:05

B

222

1,7350

EXM

EUR

623.079

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 09:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
