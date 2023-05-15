Advanced search
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  04:20:04 2023-05-15 am EDT
1.830 EUR    0.00%
05:08aPiquadro S P A : 335CS Piquadro buy back purchase week May 8 12 2023
PU
05/08Piquadro S P A : 334CS Piquadro buy back purchase week May 2 5 2023
PU
05/04Europeans expected down; after Fed, ECB's turn today
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Piquadro S p A : 335CS Piquadro buy back purchase week May 8 12 2023

05/15/2023 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), May 15, 2023. With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from May 8th to May 12th, 2023, it purchased no. 3,466 treasury shares for a total consideration of 6,299.85 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 25th, 2022, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

05/08/2023

416

1.7900

744.64

05/09/2023

723

1.8256

1,319.91

05/10/2023

566

1.8200

1,030.12

05/11/2023

211

1.7950

378.75

05/12/2023

1,550

1.8235

2,826.43

Total

3,466

1.8176

6,299.85

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of May 12th, 2023 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,923,557 treasury shares, equal to 3.8471% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 175 stores including 81 Piquadro boutiques (53 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 33 franchised stores), 13 The Bridge boutiques (13 in Italy including 11 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 81 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 20 abroad, of which 74 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2022/2023 ended on March 31, 2023, is equal to € 175.6 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

08/05/2023

16:42:45

B

416

1,7900

EXM

EUR

865.516

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

09/05/2023

10:08:30

B

90

1,8300

EXM

EUR

868.202

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

09/05/2023

12:45:17

B

83

1,8250

EXM

EUR

874.979

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

09/05/2023

15:51:33

B

450

1,8250

EXM

EUR

881.685

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

09/05/2023

17:14:57

B

100

1,8250

EXM

EUR

886.073

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

10/05/2023

10:17:30

B

566

1,8200

EXM

EUR

889.952

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/05/2023

16:05:48

B

211

1,7950

EXM

EUR

918.382

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/05/2023

09:19:22

B

400

1,8200

EXM

EUR

929.592

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/05/2023

10:17:19

B

100

1,8200

EXM

EUR

930.776

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/05/2023

12:21:01

B

67

1,8200

EXM

EUR

934.265

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/05/2023

14:40:58

B

41

1,8200

EXM

EUR

936.350

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/05/2023

14:40:59

B

320

1,8200

EXM

EUR

936.354

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/05/2023

14:41:01

B

14

1,8200

EXM

EUR

936.355

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/05/2023

15:41:08

B

73

1,8200

EXM

EUR

939.155

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/05/2023

16:22:17

B

114

1,8300

EXM

EUR

942.218

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/05/2023

16:22:18

B

421

1,8300

EXM

EUR

942.219

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 09:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
