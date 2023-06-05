Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Piquadro S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  06:34:45 2023-06-05 am EDT
1.910 EUR   +2.41%
Piquadro S p A : 338CS Piquadro buy back purchase week May 29 June 2 2023

06/05/2023 | 07:17am EDT
Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), June 5, 2023. With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from May 29th to June 2nd, 2023, it purchased no. 7,387 treasury shares for a total consideration of 14,304.40 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 25th, 2022, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

05/29/2023

2,000

1.9524

3,904.80

05/30/2023

2,100

1.9563

4,108.23

05/31/2023

2,200

1.9160

4,215.20

06/02/2023

1,087

1.9100

2,076.17

Total

7,387

1.9364

14,304.40

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of June 2nd, 2023 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,944,406 treasury shares, equal to 3.8888% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 175 stores including 81 Piquadro boutiques (53 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 33 franchised stores), 13 The Bridge boutiques (13 in Italy including 11 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 81 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 20 abroad, of which 74 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2022/2023 ended on March 31, 2023, is equal to € 175.6 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/05/2023

16:28:48

B

1.386

1,9550

EXM

EUR

107.809

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/05/2023

16:32:32

B

166

1,9550

EXM

EUR

107.864

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/05/2023

16:58:50

B

334

1,9550

EXM

EUR

108.447

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/05/2023

17:06:54

B

114

1,9100

EXM

EUR

108.626

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/05/2023

09:20:00

B

1.047

1,9600

EXM

EUR

110.000

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/05/2023

09:20:34

B

800

1,9550

EXM

EUR

110.008

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/05/2023

09:59:27

B

253

1,9450

EXM

EUR

110.777

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/05/2023

09:00:42

B

1.000

1,9250

EXM

EUR

121.487

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/05/2023

11:01:29

B

50

1,9250

EXM

EUR

123.423

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/05/2023

16:22:15

B

500

1,9050

EXM

EUR

130.859

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/05/2023

16:28:41

B

650

1,9100

EXM

EUR

131.466

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

02/06/2023

09:22:49

B

1.087

1,9100

EXM

EUR

159.370

Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2022 4,44 M 4,77 M 4,77 M
Net Debt 2022 29,4 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 89,6 M 96,1 M 96,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 029
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Trotta Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catia Cesari Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Falcomer Independent Non-Executive Director
Valentina Beatrice Manfredi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.-3.87%96
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE22.21%446 626
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL35.45%219 485
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA21.56%91 926
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.06%46 528
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED10.07%30 825
