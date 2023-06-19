Piquadro S p A : 341CS Piquadro buy back purchase week June 12 16 2023

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), June 19, 2023. With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from June 12th to June 16th, 2023, it purchased no. 13,550 treasury shares for a total consideration of 26,481.54 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 25th, 2022, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:

Number of ordinary Average price (Euro) Consideration Date shares purchased (Euro) 06/12/2023 2,500 1.9167 4,791.75 06/13/2023 2,600 1.9722 5,127.72 06/14/2023 2,800 1.9740 5,527.20 06/15/2023 2,850 1.9334 5,510.19 06/16/2023 2,800 1.9731 5,524.68 Total 13,550 1.9544 26,481.54

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of June 16th, 2023 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,962,712 treasury shares, equal to 3.9254% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 175 outlets including 81 Piquadro boutiques (53 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 33 franchised stores), 13 The Bridge boutiques (13 in Italy including 11 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 81 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 20 abroad, of which 74 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2022/2023 ended on March 31, 2023, is € 175.6 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.