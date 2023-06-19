Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Piquadro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  16:44:59 16/06/2023 BST
1.925 EUR    0.00%
09:38aPiquadro S P A : 341CS Piquadro buy back purchase week June 12 16 2023
PU
06/13Business Square down slightly; MFE bullish on Mid
AN
06/13Piazza Affari in green; banks suffer on Mib.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piquadro S p A : 341CS Piquadro buy back purchase week June 12 16 2023

06/19/2023 | 09:38am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), June 19, 2023. With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from June 12th to June 16th, 2023, it purchased no. 13,550 treasury shares for a total consideration of 26,481.54 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 25th, 2022, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

06/12/2023

2,500

1.9167

4,791.75

06/13/2023

2,600

1.9722

5,127.72

06/14/2023

2,800

1.9740

5,527.20

06/15/2023

2,850

1.9334

5,510.19

06/16/2023

2,800

1.9731

5,524.68

Total

13,550

1.9544

26,481.54

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of June 16th, 2023 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,962,712 treasury shares, equal to 3.9254% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 175 outlets including 81 Piquadro boutiques (53 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 33 franchised stores), 13 The Bridge boutiques (13 in Italy including 11 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 81 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 20 abroad, of which 74 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2022/2023 ended on March 31, 2023, is € 175.6 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/06/2023

09:18:38

B

333

1,9100

EXM

EUR

248.368

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/06/2023

09:51:32

B

333

1,8850

EXM

EUR

248.767

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/06/2023

09:51:33

B

183

1,8850

EXM

EUR

248.775

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/06/2023

09:51:34

B

50

1,8850

EXM

EUR

248.776

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/06/2023

09:51:35

B

44

1,8850

EXM

EUR

248.777

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/06/2023

09:51:36

B

2

1,8850

EXM

EUR

248.778

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/06/2023

09:51:37

B

14

1,8850

EXM

EUR

248.779

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/06/2023

09:51:39

B

1

1,8850

EXM

EUR

248.781

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/06/2023

14:19:42

B

262

1,8900

EXM

EUR

254.949

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/06/2023

15:45:46

B

71

1,8950

EXM

EUR

258.378

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/06/2023

16:04:24

B

219

1,9150

EXM

EUR

259.621

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/06/2023

16:04:26

B

160

1,9150

EXM

EUR

259.623

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/06/2023

16:04:26

B

173

1,9150

EXM

EUR

259.622

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/06/2023

16:04:48

B

655

1,9650

EXM

EUR

259.649

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/06/2023

09:00:14

B

179

1,9750

EXM

EUR

263.512

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/06/2023

09:00:16

B

89

1,9750

EXM

EUR

263.514

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/06/2023

09:00:16

B

232

1,9750

EXM

EUR

263.513

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/06/2023

09:14:16

B

500

1,9750

EXM

EUR

263.747

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/06/2023

09:21:30

B

21

1,9700

EXM

EUR

263.921

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/06/2023

09:21:30

B

650

1,9700

EXM

EUR

263.920

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/06/2023

09:39:02

B

199

1,9750

EXM

EUR

264.343

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/06/2023

09:39:04

B

89

1,9750

EXM

EUR

264.345

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/06/2023

09:39:04

B

46

1,9750

EXM

EUR

264.344

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/06/2023

09:48:32

B

333

1,9750

EXM

EUR

264.491

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/06/2023

11:34:46

B

262

1,9600

EXM

EUR

266.955

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/06/2023

10:27:34

B

57

1,9300

EXM

EUR

280.549

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/06/2023

11:01:51

B

96

1,9750

EXM

EUR

281.437

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/06/2023

11:01:53

B

33

1,9750

EXM

EUR

281.440

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/06/2023

11:13:41

B

467

1,9750

EXM

EUR

282.068

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/06/2023

16:41:17

B

250

1,9700

EXM

EUR

291.489

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/06/2023

17:02:03

B

1.600

1,9750

EXM

EUR

292.776

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/06/2023

17:02:05

B

83

1,9750

EXM

EUR

292.785

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/06/2023

17:04:47

B

214

1,9800

EXM

EUR

292.999

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/06/2023

10:18:28

B

26

1,9800

EXM

EUR

297.073

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/06/2023

10:18:29

B

166

1,9800

EXM

EUR

297.076

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/06/2023

10:50:13

B

200

1,9750

EXM

EUR

297.967

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/06/2023

10:50:14

B

34

1,9750

EXM

EUR

297.970

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/06/2023

10:50:15

B

55

1,9750

EXM

EUR

297.971

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/06/2023

12:57:23

B

11

1,9750

EXM

EUR

301.403

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/06/2023

15:15:52

B

1.463

1,9300

EXM

EUR

305.275

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/06/2023

15:17:18

B

894

1,9150

EXM

EUR

305.357

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/06/2023

15:27:25

B

1

1,9250

EXM

EUR

305.767

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/06/2023

09:00:17

B

352

1,9700

EXM

EUR

322.290

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/06/2023

09:00:17

B

1.011

1,9750

EXM

EUR

322.292

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/06/2023

09:00:19

B

137

1,9750

EXM

EUR

322.298

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/06/2023

11:10:38

B

689

1,9700

EXM

EUR

325.537

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/06/2023

11:10:40

B

1

1,9700

EXM

EUR

325.538

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/06/2023

11:19:38

B

500

1,9750

EXM

EUR

325.729

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/06/2023

12:17:35

B

110

1,9750

EXM

EUR

327.871

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 08:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PIQUADRO S.P.A.
09:38aPiquadro S P A : 341CS Piquadro buy back purchase week June 12 16 2023
PU
06/13Business Square down slightly; MFE bullish on Mid
AN
06/13Piazza Affari in green; banks suffer on Mib.
AN
06/13Europeans in green; wait for U.S. inflation
AN
06/12Mib closes up; MFE soars on Berlusconi's farewell
AN
06/12Piquadro increases profit; improves net financial position
AN
06/12Stock markets up; Milan in 27,400 area
AN
06/12Piquadro S P A : 339CS Piquadro buy back purchase week June 5 9 2023
PU
06/12Europeans up; Brent falls below USD74.00 area
AN
06/12Milan up in central bank week
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 167 M 130 M
Net income 2022 4,44 M 4,85 M 3,79 M
Net Debt 2022 29,4 M 32,1 M 25,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 92,5 M 101 M 78,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 029
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Trotta Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catia Cesari Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Falcomer Independent Non-Executive Director
Valentina Beatrice Manfredi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.-0.77%101
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE27.75%475 459
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL37.44%226 802
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA25.48%96 348
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.19.55%48 669
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-10.51%33 161
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer