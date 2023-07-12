Press Release

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING FINANCIAL STATEMENT 2022/2023

DIVIDEND PER SHARE COMMUNICATION

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), July 12th2023. Piquadro S.p.A. announces that, effective as of July 10th 2023, the plan for the purchase of treasury shares in progress was suspended and that, as of today, the Company holds n° 1,976,478 treasury shares, equal to 3.9530% of the share capital.

As a consequence thereof, based on the proposed distribution of a dividend of Euro 5,000,000 submitted to the approval of the shareholders' meeting on 20 July 2023, or, if necessary, on second call, on 21 July 2023, the dividend per share, inclusive of the portion attributable to treasury shares held by the Company, will be equal to Euro 0.104115.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 175 outlets including 81 Piquadro boutiques (53 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 33 franchised stores), 13 The Bridge boutiques (13 in Italy including 11 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 81 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 20 abroad, of which 74 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2022/2023 ended on March 31, 2023, is € 175.6 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.