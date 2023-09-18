Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), September 18, 2023. With reference to treasury sharesbuy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from September 11thto September 15th, 2023, it purchased no. 14,288 treasury shares for a total consideration of 33,425.52 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 20th, 2023, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:

Number of ordinary Average price (Euro) Consideration Date shares purchased (Euro) 09/11/2023 6,410 2.3496 15,060.94 09/12/2023 3,919 2.3434 9,183.78 09/13/2023 1,496 2.3374 3,496.75 09/14/2023 2,016 2.3095 4,655.95 09/15/2023 447 2.3000 1,028.10 Total 14,288 2.3394 33,425.52

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of September 15th, 2023 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 2,223,022 treasury shares, equal to 4.4460% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 178 outlets including 85 Piquadro boutiques (54 in Italy and 31 abroad including 51 DOS directly operated stores and 34 franchised stores), 14 The Bridge boutiques (14 in Italy including 12 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 79 Lancel boutiques (60 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2022/2023 ended on March 31, 2023, is € 175.6 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.