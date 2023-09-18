Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), September 18, 2023. With reference to treasury sharesbuy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from September 11thto September 15th, 2023, it purchased no. 14,288 treasury shares for a total consideration of 33,425.52 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 20th, 2023, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

09/11/2023

6,410

2.3496

15,060.94

09/12/2023

3,919

2.3434

9,183.78

09/13/2023

1,496

2.3374

3,496.75

09/14/2023

2,016

2.3095

4,655.95

09/15/2023

447

2.3000

1,028.10

Total

14,288

2.3394

33,425.52

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of September 15th, 2023 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 2,223,022 treasury shares, equal to 4.4460% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 178 outlets including 85 Piquadro boutiques (54 in Italy and 31 abroad including 51 DOS directly operated stores and 34 franchised stores), 14 The Bridge boutiques (14 in Italy including 12 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 79 Lancel boutiques (60 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2022/2023 ended on March 31, 2023, is € 175.6 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

09:25:04

B

264

2,3300

EXM

EUR

150.016

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

09:25:06

B

356

2,3300

EXM

EUR

150.017

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

09:34:41

B

333

2,3200

EXM

EUR

150.112

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

10:28:13

B

223

2,3300

EXM

EUR

150.753

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

10:28:15

B

925

2,3300

EXM

EUR

150.754

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

10:28:17

B

75

2,3300

EXM

EUR

150.756

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

10:47:58

B

1.000

2,3500

EXM

EUR

150.971

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

10:48:00

B

257

2,3600

EXM

EUR

150.978

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

10:48:00

B

448

2,3600

EXM

EUR

150.977

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

10:48:01

B

99

2,3600

EXM

EUR

150.979

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

10:48:02

B

202

2,3600

EXM

EUR

150.980

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

10:48:04

B

33

2,3600

EXM

EUR

150.981

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

10:55:15

B

412

2,3600

EXM

EUR

151.054

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

12:21:35

B

14

2,3600

EXM

EUR

152.870

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

14:18:55

B

313

2,3700

EXM

EUR

155.204

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

14:18:57

B

346

2,3700

EXM

EUR

155.205

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

14:18:59

B

104

2,3700

EXM

EUR

155.207

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

15:08:07

B

233

2,3700

EXM

EUR

156.607

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

15:13:58

B

450

2,3700

EXM

EUR

156.750

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

15:37:01

B

35

2,3700

EXM

EUR

159.244

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/09/2023

17:12:43

B

288

2,3500

EXM

EUR

167.721

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/09/2023

09:10:23

B

666

2,3400

EXM

EUR

170.496

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/09/2023

11:01:48

B

750

2,3500

EXM

EUR

171.813

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/09/2023

11:04:59

B

367

2,3500

EXM

EUR

171.842

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/09/2023

12:17:03

B

100

2,3500

EXM

EUR

173.136

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/09/2023

12:23:01

B

13

2,3600

EXM

EUR

173.201

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/09/2023

12:23:02

B

73

2,3600

EXM

EUR

173.202

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/09/2023

12:23:04

B

5

2,3600

EXM

EUR

173.204

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/09/2023

13:14:02

B

13

2,3500

EXM

EUR

173.665

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/09/2023

13:14:04

B

320

2,3400

EXM

EUR

173.666

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/09/2023

14:26:54

B

1.548

2,3400

EXM

EUR

174.667

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

12/09/2023

15:59:43

B

64

2,3300

EXM

EUR

179.334

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2023

12:58:58

B

138

2,3200

EXM

EUR

190.334

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2023

13:14:56

B

821

2,3500

EXM

EUR

190.707

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2023

13:14:58

B

48

2,3500

EXM

EUR

190.709

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2023

14:21:40

B

333

2,3200

EXM

EUR

192.169

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2023

15:18:45

B

156

2,3200

EXM

EUR

193.817

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2023

09:00:20

B

116

2,3400

EXM

EUR

200.507

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2023

09:41:07

B

46

2,3400

EXM

EUR

200.952

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2023

14:16:40

B

917

2,3000

EXM

EUR

206.752

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2023

14:25:05

B

631

2,3200

EXM

EUR

206.965

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2023

15:19:17

B

306

2,3000

EXM

EUR

208.399

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2023

15:26:42

B

403

2,3000

EXM

EUR

226.958

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2023

15:26:44

B

29

2,3000

EXM

EUR

226.960

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2023

16:23:44

B

15

2,3000

EXM

EUR

229.341

