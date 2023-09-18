Press release
REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF
PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), September 18, 2023. With reference to treasury sharesbuy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from September 11thto September 15th, 2023, it purchased no. 14,288 treasury shares for a total consideration of 33,425.52 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 20th, 2023, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.
Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:
Number of ordinary
Average price (Euro)
Consideration
Date
shares purchased
(Euro)
09/11/2023
6,410
2.3496
15,060.94
09/12/2023
3,919
2.3434
9,183.78
09/13/2023
1,496
2.3374
3,496.75
09/14/2023
2,016
2.3095
4,655.95
09/15/2023
447
2.3000
1,028.10
Total
14,288
2.3394
33,425.52
Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of September 15th, 2023 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 2,223,022 treasury shares, equal to 4.4460% of the share capital.
Piquadro Group
The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 178 outlets including 85 Piquadro boutiques (54 in Italy and 31 abroad including 51 DOS directly operated stores and 34 franchised stores), 14 The Bridge boutiques (14 in Italy including 12 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 79 Lancel boutiques (60 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2022/2023 ended on March 31, 2023, is € 175.6 million.
Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.
Piquadro S.p.A.
Piquadro S.p.A.
Media Relations
CFO & Investor relator
Paola Di Giuseppe
Roberto Trotta
Tel +39 02 37052501
Tel +39 0534 409001
paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com
investor.relator@piquadro.com
Nome
Nome
Codice identificativo
Codice identificativo
Data
Ora operazione
Acquisto/Vendita
Quantità
Prezzo per unità
Codice identificativo
Divisa
Numero identificativo
dell'Emittente
dell'Intermediario
dell'Intermediario
strumenti finanziari
operazione
(CET)
Mercato
operazione
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Name of
Name of
Identity code
Identity code of
Day of
Hour of the transaction
Buy/Sell
Quantity
Price per unit
Identity code of
Currency
Reference number of
the Issuer
the Broker
of the Broker
the financial instrument
the Transaction
(CET)
the Market
the transaction
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
09:25:04
B
264
2,3300
EXM
EUR
150.016
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
09:25:06
B
356
2,3300
EXM
EUR
150.017
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
09:34:41
B
333
2,3200
EXM
EUR
150.112
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
10:28:13
B
223
2,3300
EXM
EUR
150.753
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
10:28:15
B
925
2,3300
EXM
EUR
150.754
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
10:28:17
B
75
2,3300
EXM
EUR
150.756
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
10:47:58
B
1.000
2,3500
EXM
EUR
150.971
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
10:48:00
B
257
2,3600
EXM
EUR
150.978
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
10:48:00
B
448
2,3600
EXM
EUR
150.977
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
10:48:01
B
99
2,3600
EXM
EUR
150.979
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
10:48:02
B
202
2,3600
EXM
EUR
150.980
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
10:48:04
B
33
2,3600
EXM
EUR
150.981
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
10:55:15
B
412
2,3600
EXM
EUR
151.054
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
12:21:35
B
14
2,3600
EXM
EUR
152.870
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
14:18:55
B
313
2,3700
EXM
EUR
155.204
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
14:18:57
B
346
2,3700
EXM
EUR
155.205
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
14:18:59
B
104
2,3700
EXM
EUR
155.207
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
15:08:07
B
233
2,3700
EXM
EUR
156.607
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
15:13:58
B
450
2,3700
EXM
EUR
156.750
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
15:37:01
B
35
2,3700
EXM
EUR
159.244
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/09/2023
17:12:43
B
288
2,3500
EXM
EUR
167.721
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
12/09/2023
09:10:23
B
666
2,3400
EXM
EUR
170.496
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
12/09/2023
11:01:48
B
750
2,3500
EXM
EUR
171.813
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
12/09/2023
11:04:59
B
367
2,3500
EXM
EUR
171.842
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
12/09/2023
12:17:03
B
100
2,3500
EXM
EUR
173.136
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
12/09/2023
12:23:01
B
13
2,3600
EXM
EUR
173.201
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
12/09/2023
12:23:02
B
73
2,3600
EXM
EUR
173.202
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
12/09/2023
12:23:04
B
5
2,3600
EXM
EUR
173.204
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
12/09/2023
13:14:02
B
13
2,3500
EXM
EUR
173.665
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
12/09/2023
13:14:04
B
320
2,3400
EXM
EUR
173.666
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
12/09/2023
14:26:54
B
1.548
2,3400
EXM
EUR
174.667
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
12/09/2023
15:59:43
B
64
2,3300
EXM
EUR
179.334
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2023
12:58:58
B
138
2,3200
EXM
EUR
190.334
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2023
13:14:56
B
821
2,3500
EXM
EUR
190.707
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2023
13:14:58
B
48
2,3500
EXM
EUR
190.709
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2023
14:21:40
B
333
2,3200
EXM
EUR
192.169
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2023
15:18:45
B
156
2,3200
EXM
EUR
193.817
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2023
09:00:20
B
116
2,3400
EXM
EUR
200.507
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2023
09:41:07
B
46
2,3400
EXM
EUR
200.952
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2023
14:16:40
B
917
2,3000
EXM
EUR
206.752
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2023
14:25:05
B
631
2,3200
EXM
EUR
206.965
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2023
15:19:17
B
306
2,3000
EXM
EUR
208.399
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2023
15:26:42
B
403
2,3000
EXM
EUR
226.958
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2023
15:26:44
B
29
2,3000
EXM
EUR
226.960
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2023
16:23:44
B
15
2,3000
EXM
EUR
229.341
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 18 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2023 10:05:59 UTC.