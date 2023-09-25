Press release
REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF
PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), September 25, 2023. With reference to treasury sharesbuy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from September 18thto September 22nd, 2023, it purchased no. 11,519 treasury shares for a total consideration of 26,537.46 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 20th, 2023, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.
Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:
Number of ordinary
Average price (Euro)
Consideration
Date
shares purchased
(Euro)
09/18/2023
2,328
2.2786
5,304.58
09/19/2023
1,022
2.2963
2,346.82
09/20/2023
6,131
2.3164
14,201.85
09/21/2023
439
2.3113
1,014.66
09/22/2023
1,599
2.2949
3,669.55
Total
11,519
2.3038
26,537.46
Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of September 22nd, 2023 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 2,234,541 treasury shares, equal to 4.4691% of the share capital.
Piquadro Group
The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 178 outlets including 85 Piquadro boutiques (54 in Italy and 31 abroad including 51 DOS directly operated stores and 34 franchised stores), 14 The Bridge boutiques (14 in Italy including 12 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 79 Lancel boutiques (60 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2022/2023 ended on March 31, 2023, is € 175.6 million.
Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.
Piquadro S.p.A.
Piquadro S.p.A.
Media Relations
CFO & Investor relator
Paola Di Giuseppe
Roberto Trotta
Tel +39 02 37052501
Tel +39 0534 409001
paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com
investor.relator@piquadro.com
Name of
Name of
Identity code
Identity code of
Day of
Hour of the transaction
Buy/Sell
Quantity
Price per unit
Identity code of
Currency
Reference number of
the Issuer
the Broker
of the Broker
the financial instrument
the Transaction
(CET)
the Market
the transaction
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
18/09/2023
09:42:21
B
33
2,3200
EXM
EUR
233.415
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
18/09/2023
09:45:08
B
83
2,2900
EXM
EUR
233.439
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
18/09/2023
12:28:19
B
500
2,2700
EXM
EUR
236.612
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
18/09/2023
12:43:43
B
41
2,2700
EXM
EUR
237.063
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
18/09/2023
16:46:12
B
1.180
2,2800
EXM
EUR
242.805
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
18/09/2023
16:46:13
B
2
2,2800
EXM
EUR
242.807
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
18/09/2023
16:46:13
B
61
2,2800
EXM
EUR
242.806
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
18/09/2023
17:29:22
B
428
2,2800
EXM
EUR
244.349
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
19/09/2023
09:00:26
B
21
2,3000
EXM
EUR
245.885
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
19/09/2023
09:00:28
B
195
2,3000
EXM
EUR
245.886
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
19/09/2023
09:30:03
B
119
2,3200
EXM
EUR
246.271
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
19/09/2023
11:18:14
B
73
2,3000
EXM
EUR
248.403
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
19/09/2023
15:44:28
B
327
2,2900
EXM
EUR
253.566
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
19/09/2023
15:44:30
B
112
2,2900
EXM
EUR
253.614
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
19/09/2023
17:26:09
B
175
2,2900
EXM
EUR
256.562
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
20/09/2023
13:42:40
B
166
2,2900
EXM
EUR
263.732
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
20/09/2023
14:38:29
B
2.023
2,3000
EXM
EUR
264.645
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
20/09/2023
14:38:29
B
41
2,2900
EXM
EUR
264.644
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
20/09/2023
14:38:31
B
122
2,3000
EXM
EUR
264.646
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
20/09/2023
14:38:33
B
14
2,3000
EXM
EUR
264.647
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
20/09/2023
14:45:15
B
277
2,3000
EXM
EUR
264.792
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
20/09/2023
16:04:20
B
604
2,3300
EXM
EUR
267.698
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
20/09/2023
16:12:21
B
1.818
2,3300
EXM
EUR
267.978
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
20/09/2023
16:26:53
B
566
2,3300
EXM
EUR
268.739
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
20/09/2023
17:07:01
B
14
2,3200
EXM
EUR
270.822
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
20/09/2023
17:07:03
B
203
2,3200
EXM
EUR
270.826
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
20/09/2023
17:20:14
B
283
2,3300
EXM
EUR
271.526
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
21/09/2023
16:28:54
B
8
2,3100
EXM
EUR
291.042
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
21/09/2023
16:28:56
B
121
2,3100
EXM
EUR
291.043
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
21/09/2023
16:28:58
B
138
2,3100
EXM
EUR
291.044
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
21/09/2023
16:53:02
B
100
2,3100
EXM
EUR
292.361
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
21/09/2023
16:53:04
B
17
2,3100
EXM
EUR
292.362
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
21/09/2023
17:29:47
B
55
2,3200
EXM
EUR
294.570
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
22/09/2023
09:31:50
B
200
2,3000
EXM
EUR
296.135
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
22/09/2023
09:55:28
B
38
2,3000
EXM
EUR
296.412
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
22/09/2023
12:04:42
B
133
2,2900
EXM
EUR
298.678
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
22/09/2023
12:32:14
B
167
2,3000
EXM
EUR
299.229
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
22/09/2023
15:51:40
B
100
2,2600
EXM
EUR
302.718
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
22/09/2023
15:51:47
B
680
2,3000
EXM
EUR
302.743
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
22/09/2023
16:18:18
B
167
2,2900
EXM
EUR
304.146
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
22/09/2023
16:18:19
B
58
2,2900
EXM
EUR
304.147
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
22/09/2023
16:18:20
B
36
2,2900
EXM
EUR
304.148
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
22/09/2023
16:18:21
B
8
2,2900
EXM
EUR
304.149
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
22/09/2023
16:18:22
B
9
2,2900
EXM
EUR
304.153
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
22/09/2023
16:18:24
B
3
2,2900
EXM
EUR
304.154
