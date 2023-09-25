Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), September 25, 2023. With reference to treasury sharesbuy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from September 18thto September 22nd, 2023, it purchased no. 11,519 treasury shares for a total consideration of 26,537.46 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 20th, 2023, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

09/18/2023

2,328

2.2786

5,304.58

09/19/2023

1,022

2.2963

2,346.82

09/20/2023

6,131

2.3164

14,201.85

09/21/2023

439

2.3113

1,014.66

09/22/2023

1,599

2.2949

3,669.55

Total

11,519

2.3038

26,537.46

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of September 22nd, 2023 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 2,234,541 treasury shares, equal to 4.4691% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 178 outlets including 85 Piquadro boutiques (54 in Italy and 31 abroad including 51 DOS directly operated stores and 34 franchised stores), 14 The Bridge boutiques (14 in Italy including 12 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 79 Lancel boutiques (60 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2022/2023 ended on March 31, 2023, is € 175.6 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

18/09/2023

09:42:21

B

33

2,3200

EXM

EUR

233.415

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

18/09/2023

09:45:08

B

83

2,2900

EXM

EUR

233.439

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

18/09/2023

12:28:19

B

500

2,2700

EXM

EUR

236.612

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

18/09/2023

12:43:43

B

41

2,2700

EXM

EUR

237.063

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

18/09/2023

16:46:12

B

1.180

2,2800

EXM

EUR

242.805

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

18/09/2023

16:46:13

B

2

2,2800

EXM

EUR

242.807

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

18/09/2023

16:46:13

B

61

2,2800

EXM

EUR

242.806

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

18/09/2023

17:29:22

B

428

2,2800

EXM

EUR

244.349

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

19/09/2023

09:00:26

B

21

2,3000

EXM

EUR

245.885

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

19/09/2023

09:00:28

B

195

2,3000

EXM

EUR

245.886

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

19/09/2023

09:30:03

B

119

2,3200

EXM

EUR

246.271

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

19/09/2023

11:18:14

B

73

2,3000

EXM

EUR

248.403

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

19/09/2023

15:44:28

B

327

2,2900

EXM

EUR

253.566

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

19/09/2023

15:44:30

B

112

2,2900

EXM

EUR

253.614

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

19/09/2023

17:26:09

B

175

2,2900

EXM

EUR

256.562

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/09/2023

13:42:40

B

166

2,2900

EXM

EUR

263.732

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/09/2023

14:38:29

B

2.023

2,3000

EXM

EUR

264.645

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/09/2023

14:38:29

B

41

2,2900

EXM

EUR

264.644

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/09/2023

14:38:31

B

122

2,3000

EXM

EUR

264.646

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/09/2023

14:38:33

B

14

2,3000

EXM

EUR

264.647

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/09/2023

14:45:15

B

277

2,3000

EXM

EUR

264.792

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/09/2023

16:04:20

B

604

2,3300

EXM

EUR

267.698

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/09/2023

16:12:21

B

1.818

2,3300

EXM

EUR

267.978

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/09/2023

16:26:53

B

566

2,3300

EXM

EUR

268.739

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/09/2023

17:07:01

B

14

2,3200

EXM

EUR

270.822

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/09/2023

17:07:03

B

203

2,3200

EXM

EUR

270.826

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/09/2023

17:20:14

B

283

2,3300

EXM

EUR

271.526

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

21/09/2023

16:28:54

B

8

2,3100

EXM

EUR

291.042

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

21/09/2023

16:28:56

B

121

2,3100

EXM

EUR

291.043

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

21/09/2023

16:28:58

B

138

2,3100

EXM

EUR

291.044

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

21/09/2023

16:53:02

B

100

2,3100

EXM

EUR

292.361

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

21/09/2023

16:53:04

B

17

2,3100

EXM

EUR

292.362

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

21/09/2023

17:29:47

B

55

2,3200

EXM

EUR

294.570

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

22/09/2023

09:31:50

B

200

2,3000

EXM

EUR

296.135

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

22/09/2023

09:55:28

B

38

2,3000

EXM

EUR

296.412

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

22/09/2023

12:04:42

B

133

2,2900

EXM

EUR

298.678

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

22/09/2023

12:32:14

B

167

2,3000

EXM

EUR

299.229

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

22/09/2023

15:51:40

B

100

2,2600

EXM

EUR

302.718

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

22/09/2023

15:51:47

B

680

2,3000

EXM

EUR

302.743

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

22/09/2023

16:18:18

B

167

2,2900

EXM

EUR

304.146

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

22/09/2023

16:18:19

B

58

2,2900

EXM

EUR

304.147

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

22/09/2023

16:18:20

B

36

2,2900

EXM

EUR

304.148

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

22/09/2023

16:18:21

B

8

2,2900

EXM

EUR

304.149

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

22/09/2023

16:18:22

B

9

2,2900

EXM

EUR

304.153

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

22/09/2023

16:18:24

B

3

2,2900

EXM

EUR

304.154

