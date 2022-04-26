Piquadro S p A : CS_Piquadro_Financial Company Events 2022-2023

Press release

2022/2023 Financial Company Events

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), April 26, 2022

Board of Directors' meeting

June 13, 2022

Approval of Statutory Financial Statement Draft and Consolidated Financial Statement as of March 31st, 2022

August 4, 2022

Approval of the turnover results and net financial position of Piquadro Group as of June 30th, 2022.

November 24, 2022 February 9, 2023 Approval of the turnover results and net financial position of Piquadro Group as of December 31st, 2022. Annual Shareholders' Meeting July 25, 2022 Approval of Statutory Financial Statement as of March 31st, 2022.

Approval of Half Year Interim Consolidated Report as of September 30th, 2022.

Possible variations to the calendar of corporate events, if any, will be communicated duly in advance.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 181 outlets including 82 Piquadro boutiques

(54 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 34 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and

87 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 23 abroad, of which 80 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is equal to € 149.4 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.