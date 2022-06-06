Piquadro S p A : buy back purchase week may 30 june 3 2022

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), June 6, 2022. With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from May 30th to June 3rd, 2022, it purchased no. 2,233 treasury shares for a total consideration of 4,588.65 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 27th, 2021, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of ordinary Average price (Euro) Consideration Date shares purchased (Euro) 05/30/2022 2,200 2.0547 4,520.34 05/31/2022 33 2.0700 68.31 06/01/2022 - - - 06/02/2022 - - - 06/03/2022 - - - Total 2,233 2.0549 4,588.65

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of June 3rd, 2022 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,594,287 treasury shares, equal to 3.1886% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 181 outlets including 82 Piquadro boutiques (54 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 34 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 87 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 23 abroad, of which 80 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is equal to € 149.4 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.