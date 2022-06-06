Log in
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06/06 05:30:04 am EDT
2.060 EUR   -0.48%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Piquadro S p A : buy back purchase week may 30 june 3 2022

06/06/2022 | 07:32am EDT
Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), June 6, 2022. With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from May 30th to June 3rd, 2022, it purchased no. 2,233 treasury shares for a total consideration of 4,588.65 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 27th, 2021, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

05/30/2022

2,200

2.0547

4,520.34

05/31/2022

33

2.0700

68.31

06/01/2022

-

-

-

06/02/2022

-

-

-

06/03/2022

-

-

-

Total

2,233

2.0549

4,588.65

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of June 3rd, 2022 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,594,287 treasury shares, equal to 3.1886% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 181 outlets including 82 Piquadro boutiques (54 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 34 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 87 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 23 abroad, of which 80 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is equal to € 149.4 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S,p,A.

Piquadro S,p,A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro,com

investor,relator@piquadro,com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/05/2022

11:39:03

B

387

2,0300

MTA

EUR

404.004

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/05/2022

12:16:15

B

450

2,0600

MTA

EUR

404.914

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/05/2022

12:16:15

B

1.363

2,0600

MTA

EUR

404.915

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/05/2022

15:41:28

B

33

2,0700

MTA

EUR

418.605

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 11:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
