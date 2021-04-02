Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  Piquadro S.p.A.    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piquadro S p A : 186CS Piquadro buy back purchase week March 29 April 1 2021

04/02/2021 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), April 2 2021- With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from March 29th to April 1st, 2021, it purchased no. 28,298 treasury shares for a total consideration of 54,887.34 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on September 10th, 2020, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

03/29/2021

3,312

1.9472

6,449.13

03/30/2021

5,490

1.9445

10,675.31

03/31/2021

16,882

1.9400

32,751.08

04/01/2021

2,614

1.9173

5,011.82

Total

28,298

1.9396

54,887.34

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of April 1st, 2021 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 617,486 treasury shares, equal to 1.2350% of the share capital.

*************************************************************************************

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876. The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 177 outlets including 85 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 30 abroad including 47 DOS directly operated stores and 38 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly

operated stores and 2 franchised) and 80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised).

The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2019/2020 ended on March 31, 2020 is € 152,2 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

Investor relationship

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/03/2021

11:29:10

B

461

1,9400

MTA

EUR

143.079

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/03/2021

11:44:16

B

1.097

1,9500

MTA

EUR

143.596

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/03/2021

12:17:42

B

226

1,9400

MTA

EUR

144.103

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/03/2021

17:15:35

B

1.000

1,9450

MTA

EUR

149.822

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/03/2021

17:27:38

B

216

1,9550

MTA

EUR

150.045

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/03/2021

17:27:39

B

240

1,9550

MTA

EUR

150.046

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/03/2021

17:27:42

B

72

1,9550

MTA

EUR

150.049

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

10:23:10

B

302

1,9400

MTA

EUR

151.868

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

10:23:12

B

336

1,9400

MTA

EUR

151.875

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

10:47:25

B

323

1,9400

MTA

EUR

152.284

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

10:47:25

B

15

1,9400

MTA

EUR

152.283

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

10:49:54

B

515

1,9400

MTA

EUR

152.316

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

10:50:17

B

1.185

1,9400

MTA

EUR

152.325

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

10:50:22

B

605

1,9400

MTA

EUR

152.329

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

11:01:30

B

177

1,9400

MTA

EUR

152.579

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

11:28:35

B

256

1,9400

MTA

EUR

153.045

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

12:05:50

B

37

1,9600

MTA

EUR

154.071

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

12:11:08

B

400

1,9600

MTA

EUR

154.214

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

12:53:01

B

448

1,9600

MTA

EUR

155.012

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

15:52:15

B

641

1,9500

MTA

EUR

158.583

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

15:52:18

B

66

1,9500

MTA

EUR

158.584

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

17:19:13

B

34

1,9400

MTA

EUR

161.217

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

17:20:53

B

44

1,9400

MTA

EUR

161.289

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

17:22:33

B

56

1,9400

MTA

EUR

161.360

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

17:24:13

B

38

1,9400

MTA

EUR

161.426

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/03/2021

17:25:53

B

12

1,9400

MTA

EUR

161.485

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

10:26:47

B

400

1,9400

MTA

EUR

163.541

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

10:27:38

B

179

1,9400

MTA

EUR

163.552

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

11:40:29

B

987

1,9400

MTA

EUR

165.088

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

11:40:32

B

1.783

1,9400

MTA

EUR

165.094

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

12:10:17

B

461

1,9400

MTA

EUR

165.986

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

12:20:34

B

500

1,9400

MTA

EUR

166.196

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

12:24:45

B

705

1,9400

MTA

EUR

166.306

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

13:51:25

B

932

1,9400

MTA

EUR

167.739

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

13:51:26

B

23

1,9400

MTA

EUR

167.741

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

13:51:27

B

8.303

1,9400

MTA

EUR

167.742

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

13:51:29

B

7

1,9400

MTA

EUR

167.744

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

13:53:06

B

735

1,9400

MTA

EUR

167.781

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

13:53:06

B

445

1,9400

MTA

EUR

167.782

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

14:35:16

B

1.000

1,9400

MTA

EUR

168.404

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

15:02:22

B

125

1,9400

MTA

EUR

168.985

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

15:04:27

B

125

1,9400

MTA

EUR

169.018

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

15:05:33

B

125

1,9400

MTA

EUR

169.034

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

31/03/2021

15:07:43

B

47

1,9400

MTA

EUR

169.065

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/04/2021

10:02:27

B

83

1,9550

MTA

EUR

175.521

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/04/2021

10:02:28

B

72

1,9550

MTA

EUR

175.522

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/04/2021

10:02:30

B

4

1,9550

MTA

EUR

175.536

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/04/2021

10:02:33

B

24

1,9550

MTA

EUR

175.537

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/04/2021

11:47:55

B

83

1,9400

MTA

EUR

179.614

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/04/2021

11:47:58

B

4

1,9400

MTA

EUR

179.615

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/04/2021

13:01:47

B

200

1,9350

MTA

EUR

181.973

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/04/2021

16:09:43

B

99

1,9150

MTA

EUR

188.419

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/04/2021

16:09:43

B

801

1,9150

MTA

EUR

188.418

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/04/2021

16:51:30

B

280

1,9050

MTA

EUR

190.266

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/04/2021

17:20:39

B

18

1,9100

MTA

EUR

191.412

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/04/2021

17:20:39

B

946

1,9100

MTA

EUR

191.411

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 08:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIQUADRO S.P.A.
04:58aPIQUADRO S P A  : 186CS Piquadro buy back purchase week March 29 April 1 2021
PU
04/01PIQUADRO S P A  : Buyback_ 0955_ALLEGATO 3F MARZO 2021
PU
03/29PIQUADRO S P A  : 185CS Piquadro buy back purchase week March 22 26 2021
PU
02/22PIQUADRO S P A  : 180CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 15 19 2021
PU
02/15PIQUADRO S P A  : 179CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 8 12 2021
PU
02/11PIQUADRO S P A  : 178CS Piquadro Piquadro nine months' results 2020-2021
PU
02/08PIQUADRO S P A  : 177CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 1 5 2021
PU
02/01PIQUADRO S P A  : BuyBack_0955_ALLEGATO 3F GENNAIO 2021
PU
02/01PIQUADRO S P A  : 176CS Piquadro buy back purchase week January 25 29 2021
PU
01/25PIQUADRO S P A  : 175CS Piquadro buy back purchase week January 18 22 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 155 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2020 -7,71 M -9,08 M -9,08 M
Net Debt 2020 32,0 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 94,1 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 997
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paola Bonomo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Catia Cesari Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Falcomer Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcello Piccioli Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.27.00%111
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL8.75%117 738
ANHUI KORRUN CO., LTD.-5.79%899
VIP INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.87%682
VERA BRADLEY, INC.28.64%342
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED18.73%188
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ