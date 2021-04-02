Piquadro S p A : 186CS Piquadro buy back purchase week March 29 April 1 2021

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), April 2 2021- With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from March 29th to April 1st, 2021, it purchased no. 28,298 treasury shares for a total consideration of 54,887.34 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on September 10th, 2020, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of ordinary Average price (Euro) Consideration Date shares purchased (Euro) 03/29/2021 3,312 1.9472 6,449.13 03/30/2021 5,490 1.9445 10,675.31 03/31/2021 16,882 1.9400 32,751.08 04/01/2021 2,614 1.9173 5,011.82 Total 28,298 1.9396 54,887.34

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of April 1st, 2021 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 617,486 treasury shares, equal to 1.2350% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876. The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 177 outlets including 85 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 30 abroad including 47 DOS directly operated stores and 38 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly