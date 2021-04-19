Log in
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
Piquadro S p A : 189CS Piquadro buy back purchase week April 12 16 2021

04/19/2021 | 04:59am EDT
Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), April 19 2021- With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from April 12th to April 16th, 2021, it purchased no. 13,676 treasury shares for a total consideration of 26,182.44 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on September 10th, 2020, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of

Average price

Consideration

Date

ordinary shares

(Euro)

(Euro)

purchased

04/12/2021

434

1.8834

817.40

04/13/2021

4,247

1.8888

8,021.73

04/14/2021

2,991

1.8966

5,672.73

04/16/2021

6,004

1.9438

11,670.58

Total

13,676

1.9145

26,182.44

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of April 16th, 2021 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 670,137 treasury shares, equal to 1.3403% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 174 outlets including 82 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 27 abroad including 47 DOS directly operated stores and 35 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8

franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2020/2021 ended on March 31, 2021 is € 113.5 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Media Relations

Investor relationship

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro,com

investor,relator@piquadro,com

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 08:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
