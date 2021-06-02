Log in
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
Piquadro S p A : CS_Piquadro_Financial Company Events 2021-2022 Update

06/02/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
Press release

2021/2022 Financial Company Events

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), June 2nd, 2021

Piquadro S.p.A. announces that the Board of Directors for the approval of the Draft Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 March 2021 has been postponed to Tuesday 15 June 2021 (from the previous Thursday 10 June 2021).

Below is the calendar of corporate events for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Board of Directors' meeting

June 15, 2021

Approval of Statutory Financial Statement Draft and Consolidated

Financial Statement as of March 31st, 2021

August 5, 2021

Approval of the turnover results and net financial position of

Piquadro Group as of June 30th, 2021.

November 26, 2021

Approval of Half Year Interim Consolidated Report as of

September 30th, 2021.

February 10, 2022

Approval of the turnover results and net financial position of

Piquadro Group as of December 31st, 2021.

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

July 27, 2021

Approval of Statutory Financial Statement as of March 31st, 2021.

Possible variations to the calendar of corporate events, if any, will be communicated duly in advance.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 174 outlets including 82 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 27 abroad including 47 DOS directly operated stores and 35 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and

80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2020/2021 ended on March 31, 2021 is € 113.5 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S,p,A.,

Piquadro S,p,A.,

Media Relations

Investor relationship

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro,com

investor,relator@piquadro,com

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 17:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
