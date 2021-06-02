Piquadro S p A : CS_Piquadro_Financial Company Events 2021-2022 Update

Press release
2021/2022 Financial Company Events
Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), June 2nd, 2021
Piquadro S.p.A. announces that the Board of Directors for the approval of the Draft Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 March 2021 has been postponed to Tuesday 15 June 2021 (from the previous Thursday 10 June 2021).
Below is the calendar of corporate events for the 2021/2022 financial year.
|
Board of Directors' meeting
|
|
June 15, 2021
|
Approval of Statutory Financial Statement Draft and Consolidated
|
|
Financial Statement as of March 31st, 2021
|
August 5, 2021
|
Approval of the turnover results and net financial position of
|
|
Piquadro Group as of June 30th, 2021.
|
November 26, 2021
|
Approval of Half Year Interim Consolidated Report as of
|
|
September 30th, 2021.
|
February 10, 2022
|
Approval of the turnover results and net financial position of
|
|
Piquadro Group as of December 31st, 2021.
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
|
July 27, 2021
|
Approval of Statutory Financial Statement as of March 31st, 2021.
Possible variations to the calendar of corporate events, if any, will be communicated duly in advance.
Piquadro Group
The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 174 outlets including 82 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 27 abroad including 47 DOS directly operated stores and 35 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and
80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2020/2021 ended on March 31, 2021 is € 113.5 million.
Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.
