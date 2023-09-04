(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Monday that it purchased 30,862 of its own shares during the period between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR2.1701 for a total value of EUR66,973.12.

As a result of the purchases disclosed today, as of Aug. 21, Piquadro holds about 2.1 million treasury shares or 4.3 percent of the share capital.

Piquadro's stock closed Monday up 0.9 percent at EUR2.18 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

