(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Monday that it purchased 7,530 of its own shares during the period from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR2.1704 for a total value of EUR16,342.79.

As a result of the purchases, Piquadro holds about 2.3 million treasury shares or 4.6 percent of the share capital.

Piquadro's stock is in the red by 0.9 percent at EUR2.13 per share.

