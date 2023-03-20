Piquadro buys back own shares for more than EUR27,000

(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Monday that it purchased 16,127 of its own shares in the period between March 13 and March 17, 2023.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR1.6964 for a total consideration of EUR27,357.38.

As of March 17, 2023, Piquadro held 1.9 million of its own shares or about 3.8 percent of the share capital.

Piquadro's stock closed Monday in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR1.67 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

