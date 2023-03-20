Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Piquadro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:41 2023-03-20 pm EDT
1.670 EUR   +1.21%
02:58pPiquadro buys back own shares for more than EUR27,000
AN
01:04pLists up; banks attempt recovery
AN
03/13Piquadro purchased more than 15,800 shares of its own common stock
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piquadro buys back own shares for more than EUR27,000

03/20/2023 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Monday that it purchased 16,127 of its own shares in the period between March 13 and March 17, 2023.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR1.6964 for a total consideration of EUR27,357.38.

As of March 17, 2023, Piquadro held 1.9 million of its own shares or about 3.8 percent of the share capital.

Piquadro's stock closed Monday in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR1.67 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about PIQUADRO S.P.A.
02:58pPiquadro buys back own shares for more than EUR27,000
AN
01:04pLists up; banks attempt recovery
AN
03/13Piquadro purchased more than 15,800 shares of its own common stock
AN
03/13Piquadro S P A : 325CS Piquadro buy back purchase week March 6 10 2023
PU
03/07Europeans in the green; Amplifon tops the Mib.
AN
03/06Piquadro continues buybacks and takes over 12,000 shares
AN
03/06Piquadro S P A : 324CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 27 March 3 2023
PU
03/03Piquadro S P A : BuyBack_0955_ALLEGATO 3F FEBBRAIO 2023
PU
02/27Piquadro purchased more than 10,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/27Piquadro S P A : 323CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 20 24 2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2022 4,44 M 4,74 M 4,74 M
Net Debt 2022 29,4 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 80,4 M 85,7 M 85,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 029
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Trotta Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catia Cesari Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Falcomer Independent Non-Executive Director
Valentina Beatrice Manfredi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.-14.95%85
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE15.80%420 529
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL19.72%192 781
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA11.26%82 130
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-5.59%75 837
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-8.00%37 584