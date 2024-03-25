(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Monday that it purchased 9,912 shares between March 18 and March 22.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR20,241.58.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 2.4 million shares or 4.9 percent of the share capital.

Piquadro's stock on Monday closed 8.1 percent in the red at EUR1.86 per share.

