(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Monday that it bought back 94,613 of its own shares in the period between Aug. 7 and Aug. 11.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR2.1455 for a total value of EUR202,990.36.

As a result of the purchases disclosed today, as of Aug. 11, Piquadro holds about 2.1 million treasury shares or 4.1 percent of the share capital.

Piquadro's stock closed Monday's session in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR2.18 per share

