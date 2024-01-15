(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Monday that it bought back 11,850 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.1266, for a total value of EUR25,200.60.

As of today, the company holds 2.3 million treasury shares, or 4.7 percent of its share capital.

Piquadro's stock closed Monday at par at EUR2.08 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

