May 27, 2024 at 02:02 pm EDT

(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Monday that it bought back 36,722 of its own ordinary shares between May 20 and May 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.9408, for a total value of EUR71,270.91.

As of today, the company holds 2.6 million treasury shares, accounting for 5.3 percent of its share capital.

Piquadro's stock closed Monday up 2.1 percent at EUR1.99 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.