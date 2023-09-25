September 25, 2023 at 06:36 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa reported Monday that it purchased 11,519 of its own ordinary shares between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.3038, for a total value of EUR26,537.46.

As of today, the company holds 2.2 million treasury shares, accounting for 4.4 percent of its share capital.

Piquadro's stock is flat at EUR2.30 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

