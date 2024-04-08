(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa reported Monday that it bought back 20,931 of its own ordinary shares between April 2 and April 5.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.9208, for a total value of EUR40,204.91.

As of today, the company holds 2.4 million treasury shares, accounting for 4.9 percent of its share capital.

Piquadro's stock on Monday closed flat at EUR1.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.