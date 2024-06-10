(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa reported Monday that it bought back 54,313 of its own ordinary shares between June 3 and June 7.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.2402, for a total value of EUR121,672.45.

As of today, the company holds 2.8 million treasury shares, accounting for 5.5 percent of its share capital.

Piquadro's stock closed Monday up 2.7 percent at EUR2.28 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.