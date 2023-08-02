(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Wednesday that it has decided to kick off a buyback plan of up to 1.0 million of its own ordinary shares.

During the course of the plan, which will last, at most, until the shareholders' meeting to approve the current year's accounts, the company will be able to spend a maximum of EUR2.2 million, as stipulated in the share buyback program approved by shareholders.

Piquadro's stock is down 1.9 percent at EUR2.07 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.