Piquadro purchased more than 10,000 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Monday that it bought back 10,031 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR1.8812, for a total value of EUR18,870.80.

As of today, the company holds 1.8 million treasury shares, accounting for 3.7 percent of its share capital.

Piquadro's stock closed Monday down 0.6 percent at EUR1.79 per share.

