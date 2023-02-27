Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Piquadro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:25 2023-02-27 am EST
1.790 EUR   -0.56%
01:56pPiquadro purchased more than 10,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
08:37aPiquadro S P A : 323CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 20 24 2023
PU
02/20Piquadro S P A : 322CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 13 17 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piquadro purchased more than 10,000 shares of its own common stock

02/27/2023 | 01:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Monday that it bought back 10,031 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR1.8812, for a total value of EUR18,870.80.

As of today, the company holds 1.8 million treasury shares, accounting for 3.7 percent of its share capital.

Piquadro's stock closed Monday down 0.6 percent at EUR1.79 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about PIQUADRO S.P.A.
01:56pPiquadro purchased more than 10,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
08:37aPiquadro S P A : 323CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 20 24 2023
PU
02/20Piquadro S P A : 322CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 13 17 2023
PU
02/14Piquadro purchased more than 8,100 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/13Piquadro S P A : 321CS Piquadro buy back purchase week February 6 10 2023
PU
02/10Futures down; UK GDP slowing down.
AN
02/09Piazza Affari the best; MPS tops on the Mid
AN
02/09Piquadro S P A : 320CS Piquadro BoD nine months December 31 2022
PU
02/09Piquadro increases sales in nine months; improves NFP
AN
02/09Futures up; hawkish tones from Fed's Williams
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2022 4,44 M 4,69 M 4,69 M
Net Debt 2022 29,4 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 86,7 M 91,8 M 91,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 029
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Trotta Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catia Cesari Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Falcomer Independent Non-Executive Director
Valentina Beatrice Manfredi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.-7.22%91
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE14.33%410 938
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL16.09%185 018
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA17.39%85 561
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-2.63%77 411
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-3.83%39 287