    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06:55:20 2023-02-06 am EST
1.955 EUR   +1.56%
Piquadro purchased more than 7,700 shares of its own common stock
AN
06:40aPiquadro S P A : 319CS Piquadro buy back purchase week January 30 February 3 2023
PU
02/02Piquadro S P A : BuyBack_0955_ALLEGATO 3F GENNAIO 2023
PU
Piquadro purchased more than 7,700 shares of its own common stock

02/06/2023 | 10:16am EST
(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Monday that it bought back 7,771 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.9381, for a total value of EUR15,061.34.

As of today, the company holds 1.8 million treasury shares, accounting for 3.6 percent of its share capital.

Piquadro's stock is up 1.6 percent to EUR1.96 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

