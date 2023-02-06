Piquadro purchased more than 7,700 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Monday that it bought back 7,771 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.9381, for a total value of EUR15,061.34.

As of today, the company holds 1.8 million treasury shares, accounting for 3.6 percent of its share capital.

Piquadro's stock is up 1.6 percent to EUR1.96 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

