Piquadro purchased more than 8,100 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Monday that it bought back 8,140 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 6 and Feb. 10.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.9438, for a total value of EUR15,822.57.

As of today, the company holds 1.8 million treasury shares, accounting for 3.6 percent of its share capital.

Piquadro's stock on Monday closed at a par at EUR1.95 per share.

