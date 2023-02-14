Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Piquadro S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
Piquadro purchased more than 8,100 shares of its own common stock

02/14/2023 | 02:58am EST
(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Monday that it bought back 8,140 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 6 and Feb. 10.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.9438, for a total value of EUR15,822.57.

As of today, the company holds 1.8 million treasury shares, accounting for 3.6 percent of its share capital.

Piquadro's stock on Monday closed at a par at EUR1.95 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2022 4,44 M 4,76 M 4,76 M
Net Debt 2022 29,4 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 93,9 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 029
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Trotta Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catia Cesari Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Falcomer Independent Non-Executive Director
Valentina Beatrice Manfredi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.0.52%101
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE19.18%426 804
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL18.44%186 991
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA16.76%86 473
ESSILORLUXOTTICA1.71%80 229
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-1.03%39 453