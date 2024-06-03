(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa announced Monday that it purchased 56,089 of its own shares at an average price of EUR2.0610 for a total value of EUR115,598.56 between May 27 and May 31.

As a result of these purchases, Piquadro holds 2.7 million shares or 5.4 percent of the share capital.

Piquadro's stock is in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR2.17 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

