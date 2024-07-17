(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa reported Wednesday that consolidated revenues for the first three months of fiscal year 2024/2025 ended June 30 amounted to EUR36.1 million, up 4.9 percent from EUR34.4 million in the same period a year earlier.

With reference to the Piquadro brand, revenues recorded in the first three months of fiscal 2024/2025 amounted to approximately EUR14.8 million, an increase of 2.5% compared to the same period ended June 30, 2023.

For The Bridge brand, revenues recorded in the first three months amounted to approximately EUR7.0 million, an increase of 4.9% compared to the same period ended June 30, 2023.

Sales revenues earned by Maison Lancel in the first three months of fiscal 2024/2025 amounted to approximately EUR14.2 million, up 7.5 percent year-on-year.

Geographically, the Piquadro group recorded sales of approximately EUR16.6 million in the Italian market, accounting for 46 percent of total group sales, up 6.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.

In the European market, the group reported sales of about EUR18.5 million or 51 percent of consolidated sales, up 6.6 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Piquadro trades in the green by 1.0 percent at EUR2.12 per share.

