Piquadro, revenues up double digits in fourth quarter and full year

(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa reported Wednesday that revenues for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 rose by double digits year-on-year.

In fiscal 2022-2023, revenues increased 18 percent to EUR175.6 million from EUR149.4 million while, in the fourth quarter alone, they improved 22 percent to EUR48.8 million from EUR40.0 million.

Among the brands, Piquadro grew 19 percent to EUR76.2 million in the full year and 20 percent to EUR23.0 million in the quarter; The Bridge saw revenues grow 23 percent to EUR31.0 million in the full year and 22 percent to EUR7.9 million in the fourth quarter; and Maison Lancel's revenues grew 14 percent in the full year to EUR68.3 million and 25 percent to EUR17.9 million in the quarter.

"Revenues for the last quarter as well as for the full year are very positive and confirm our forecasts," commented Marco Palmieri, president and CEO of the Piquadro group. "All three brands in our group recorded double-digit growth. The state of the order book and the performance of DOS in recent weeks allow us to be positive about the fiscal year that has just begun in terms of both growth and profitability, even with the unknowns of a very volatile macroeconomic environment."

Piquadro's stock is up 0.3 percent at EUR1.7350 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.