  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Piquadro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:51:35 2023-04-19 am EDT
1.740 EUR   +0.58%
04:52aPiquadro, revenues up double digits in fourth quarter and full year
AN
04/17Piquadro S P A : 330CS Piquadro buy back purchase week April 11 14 2023
PU
04/11Piquadro S P A : 329CS Piquadro buy back purchase week April 3 7 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piquadro, revenues up double digits in fourth quarter and full year

04/19/2023 | 04:52am EDT
(Alliance News) - Piquadro Spa reported Wednesday that revenues for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 rose by double digits year-on-year.

In fiscal 2022-2023, revenues increased 18 percent to EUR175.6 million from EUR149.4 million while, in the fourth quarter alone, they improved 22 percent to EUR48.8 million from EUR40.0 million.

Among the brands, Piquadro grew 19 percent to EUR76.2 million in the full year and 20 percent to EUR23.0 million in the quarter; The Bridge saw revenues grow 23 percent to EUR31.0 million in the full year and 22 percent to EUR7.9 million in the fourth quarter; and Maison Lancel's revenues grew 14 percent in the full year to EUR68.3 million and 25 percent to EUR17.9 million in the quarter.

"Revenues for the last quarter as well as for the full year are very positive and confirm our forecasts," commented Marco Palmieri, president and CEO of the Piquadro group. "All three brands in our group recorded double-digit growth. The state of the order book and the performance of DOS in recent weeks allow us to be positive about the fiscal year that has just begun in terms of both growth and profitability, even with the unknowns of a very volatile macroeconomic environment."

Piquadro's stock is up 0.3 percent at EUR1.7350 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2022 4,44 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
Net Debt 2022 29,4 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 83,2 M 91,2 M 91,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 029
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Trotta Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catia Cesari Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Falcomer Independent Non-Executive Director
Valentina Beatrice Manfredi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.-10.82%91
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE29.06%482 122
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL36.47%226 043
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA24.06%94 664
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.16.27%47 369
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-1.56%34 811
