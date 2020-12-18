Piraeus Bank S A : Agreement for the Sale of Non-Performing Exposures amounting to 0.7bn Gross Book Value or 1.7bn Total Legal Claim

Piraeus Bank S.A. ('Piraeus' or the 'Bank') announces that it has reached an agreement with Intrum, as part of a consortium that they have formed with the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development ('EBRD'), for the sale of a portfolio (the 'Iris' portfolio) of retail, SB and leasing Non-Performing Exposures (NPEs) (the 'Transaction').
The Iris portfolio consists of ca. 53k loans with total legal claim of €1.7bn and a gross book value of €0.7bn as at 28.02.2019 (the 'Cut-Off Date'). Total consideration corresponds to c.6% of gross book value.
The transaction, has been part of Piraeus Bank's focused and systematic actions, targeted to fulfil its NPE de-risking plan.
The Transaction is subject to the ordinary terms and approvals by the competent Greek authorities, including the consent of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund.
Athens, 18 December 2020
