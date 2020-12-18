Log in
Piraeus Bank S A : Agreement for the Sale of Non-Performing Exposures amounting to 0.7bn Gross Book Value or 1.7bn Total Legal Claim

12/18/2020 | 01:27pm EST
Piraeus Bank S.A. ('Piraeus' or the 'Bank') announces that it has reached an agreement with Intrum, as part of a consortium that they have formed with the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development ('EBRD'), for the sale of a portfolio (the 'Iris' portfolio) of retail, SB and leasing Non-Performing Exposures (NPEs) (the 'Transaction').

The Iris portfolio consists of ca. 53k loans with total legal claim of €1.7bn and a gross book value of €0.7bn as at 28.02.2019 (the 'Cut-Off Date'). Total consideration corresponds to c.6% of gross book value.

The transaction, has been part of Piraeus Bank's focused and systematic actions, targeted to fulfil its NPE de-risking plan.

The Transaction is subject to the ordinary terms and approvals by the competent Greek authorities, including the consent of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund.

Athens, 18 December 2020

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank SA published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 18:26:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
