Piraeus Bank S A : has no imminent plans for a share capital increase

ATHENS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, one of
Greece's four largest banks, said on Monday it had no imminent
plans for a share capital increase after reports that three of
its shareholders proposed such a move.
Piraeus's shares fell 24% on the Athens Stock Exchange after
Greek media reported that three of its shareholders, which own a
total of 19.8% in the bank, proposed a capital increase of 800
million euros ($945.36 million).
"Piraeus Bank would like to inform the investment community
that ... there are no plans to proceed with a share capital
increase in the foreseeable future", it said in a stock exchange
filing.
It said that it has been exploring all relevant options to
accelerate "the derisking of its balance sheet".
Traders said the shares fell because a rights issue would
mean significant share dilution for retail shareholders.
Piraeus Bank is 26.4% owned by Greece's bank rescue fund,
the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF).
($1 = 0.8462 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou. Editing by Jane Merriman)