Piraeus Bank S.A.

PIRAEUS BANK S.A.

(TPEIR)
  Report
Summary 


Piraeus Bank S A : has no imminent plans for a share capital increase

10/26/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

ATHENS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, one of Greece's four largest banks, said on Monday it had no imminent plans for a share capital increase after reports that three of its shareholders proposed such a move.

Piraeus's shares fell 24% on the Athens Stock Exchange after Greek media reported that three of its shareholders, which own a total of 19.8% in the bank, proposed a capital increase of 800 million euros ($945.36 million).

"Piraeus Bank would like to inform the investment community that ... there are no plans to proceed with a share capital increase in the foreseeable future", it said in a stock exchange filing.

It said that it has been exploring all relevant options to accelerate "the derisking of its balance sheet".

Traders said the shares fell because a rights issue would mean significant share dilution for retail shareholders.

Piraeus Bank is 26.4% owned by Greece's bank rescue fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF).

($1 = 0.8462 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou. Editing by Jane Merriman)


Financials
Sales 2020 1 892 M 2 236 M 2 236 M
Net income 2020 -82,6 M -97,7 M -97,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 414 M 490 M 489 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 11 288
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart PIRAEUS BANK S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Bank S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS BANK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,62 €
Last Close Price 0,95 €
Spread / Highest target 169%
Spread / Average Target 70,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
Dimitris Mavrogiannis COO & Executive General Manager
Theodore Gnardellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive GM
Jannis Delis Head-Group Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRAEUS BANK S.A.-68.29%490
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.53%316 434
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.50%257 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.30%215 672
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%189 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.69%153 140
