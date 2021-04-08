Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Piraeus Bank S.A.    TPEIR   GRS014003024

PIRAEUS BANK S.A.

(TPEIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Piraeus Bank S A : Voting Results at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. held on April 07th 2021 (Correct Repetition)

04/08/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VOTING RESULTS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

HELD ON APRIL 7th 2021

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. announces, in accordance with the provisions of article 133 par. 2 of law 4548/2018 and article 4.1.3.3 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook, as in force, the voting results on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held on April 7th 2021 and conducted remotely in real-time via teleconference

Votes in

Items of the AgendaParticipationVotes

% of total

favour

1

2

Grant of authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of the Company, including the authority to limit or cancel the pre-emptive right of the existing shareholders, in accordance with articles 24 para.1 and 27 para.4 of L.4548/2018

Increase of the nominal value of each existing ordinary share and simultaneous reduction of the total number of existing ordinary shares of the Company (reverse split) and, if necessary for the purposes of achieving an integral number of shares, a concurrent share capital increase via capitalization of part of the existing "Share premium" reserve. Respective amendment of Articles 5 and 25 of the Articles of Association and grant of relevant authorizations to the Company's Board of Directors

Valid votes

831,059,164

% of valid

In favour

Against

Abstain

cast

voting shares

votes cast

625,674,004

75.29%

621,392,197

3,861,924

419,883

99.32%

Valid votes

% of total

% of valid

829,017,0971

In favour

Against

Abstain

cast

votes cast

voting shares

623,631,937

75.23%

619,633,117

3,578,805

420,015

99.36%

3

Reduction of the share capital of the Company through the decrease of the nominal value of each ordinary share without altering the total number of ordinary shares (as such figures will have been determined following the corporate actions included in Item 2 of the agenda) in order to form a special reserve, pursuant to article 31 para. 2 of L. 4548/2018. Respective amendment of Articles 5 and 25 of the Articles of Association of the Company

Valid votes

% of total

In favour

Against

Abstain

% of valid

831,059,164

cast

votes cast

voting shares

625,674,004

75.29%

623,061,224

2,192,765

420,015

99.58%

Grant of authorization to the Board of Directors to establish a plan to award stocks in

Valid votes

% of total

In favour

Against

Abstain

% of valid

accordance with the provisions of article 113 par.4 of law 4548/2018 to executives and

831,059,164

4

cast

votes cast

employees of the Company and its affiliated companies, within the meaning of article

voting shares

625,674,004

75.29%

605,772,884

19,308,775

592,345

96.82%

32 of law 4308/2014, in the form of stock option rights (stock options)

1 It is noted that according to Law 3864/2010, as in force, the voting rights attached to the shares acquired by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, in the context of the capital increase decided by the Second Iterative General Meeting of Shareholders dated 23.04.2013, were not be taken into consideration on Item 2 for the calculation of the percentages of quorum and majority at the Extraordinary General Meeting of 07.04.2021

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank SA published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 17:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIRAEUS BANK S.A.
01:52pPIRAEUS BANK S A  : Voting Results at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the S..
PU
12:38pPIRAEUS BANK S A  : Voting Results at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the S..
PU
04/07PIRAEUS BANK S A  : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Piraeus ..
PU
04/07PIRAEUS BANK S A  : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Piraeus ..
PU
04/07PIRAEUS BANK S A  : gets shareholder approval for 1 bln euro equity offering
RE
03/26PIRAEUS BANK S A  : Announcement
PU
03/22PIRAEUS BANK S A  : Αnnouncement of Regulated Information
PU
03/22PIRAEUS BANK S A  : joins international financial partnership for biodiversity a..
PU
03/17PIRAEUS BANK S A  : Financial holdings s.a. invitation to the extraordinary gene..
PU
03/17PIRAEUS BANK S A  : signs the first synthetic securitization of performing SME a..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 852 M 2 208 M 2 208 M
Net income 2021 -542 M -646 M -646 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 295 M 351 M 352 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 10 429
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart PIRAEUS BANK S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Bank S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS BANK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,26 €
Last Close Price 0,36 €
Spread / Highest target 322%
Spread / Average Target 253%
Spread / Lowest Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodore Gnardellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive GM
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
Jannis Delis Head-Group Technology
Dimitris Mavrogiannis COO & Executive General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRAEUS BANK S.A.-72.66%351
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.92%472 770
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.13%345 521
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.95%285 694
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.19%211 043
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.74%194 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ