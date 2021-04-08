Piraeus Bank S A : Voting Results at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. held on April 07th 2021 (Correct Repetition)
04/08/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
VOTING RESULTS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
HELD ON APRIL 7th 2021
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. announces, in accordance with the provisions of article 133 par. 2 of law 4548/2018 and article 4.1.3.3 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook, as in force, the voting results on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held on April 7th 2021 and conducted remotely in real-time via teleconference
Votes in
Items of the AgendaParticipationVotes
% of total
favour
1
2
Grant of authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of the Company, including the authority to limit or cancel the pre-emptive right of the existing shareholders, in accordance with articles 24 para.1 and 27 para.4 of L.4548/2018
Increase of the nominal value of each existing ordinary share and simultaneous reduction of the total number of existing ordinary shares of the Company (reverse split) and, if necessary for the purposes of achieving an integral number of shares, a concurrent share capital increase via capitalization of part of the existing "Share premium" reserve. Respective amendment of Articles 5 and 25 of the Articles of Association and grant of relevant authorizations to the Company's Board of Directors
Valid votes
831,059,164
% of valid
In favour
Against
Abstain
cast
voting shares
votes cast
625,674,004
75.29%
621,392,197
3,861,924
419,883
99.32%
Valid votes
% of total
% of valid
829,017,0971
In favour
Against
Abstain
cast
votes cast
voting shares
623,631,937
75.23%
619,633,117
3,578,805
420,015
99.36%
3
Reduction of the share capital of the Company through the decrease of the nominal value of each ordinary share without altering the total number of ordinary shares (as such figures will have been determined following the corporate actions included in Item 2 of the agenda) in order to form a special reserve, pursuant to article 31 para. 2 of L. 4548/2018. Respective amendment of Articles 5 and 25 of the Articles of Association of the Company
Valid votes
% of total
In favour
Against
Abstain
% of valid
831,059,164
cast
votes cast
voting shares
625,674,004
75.29%
623,061,224
2,192,765
420,015
99.58%
Grant of authorization to the Board of Directors to establish a plan to award stocks in
Valid votes
% of total
In favour
Against
Abstain
% of valid
accordance with the provisions of article 113 par.4 of law 4548/2018 to executives and
831,059,164
4
cast
votes cast
employees of the Company and its affiliated companies, within the meaning of article
voting shares
625,674,004
75.29%
605,772,884
19,308,775
592,345
96.82%
32 of law 4308/2014, in the form of stock option rights (stock options)
1 It is noted that according to Law 3864/2010, as in force, the voting rights attached to the shares acquired by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, in the context of the capital increase decided by the Second Iterative General Meeting of Shareholders dated 23.04.2013, were not be taken into consideration on Item 2 for the calculation of the percentages of quorum and majority at the Extraordinary General Meeting of 07.04.2021