Piraeus Bank S A : Voting Results at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. held on April 07th 2021 (Correct Repetition)

VOTING RESULTS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

HELD ON APRIL 7th 2021

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. announces, in accordance with the provisions of article 133 par. 2 of law 4548/2018 and article 4.1.3.3 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook, as in force, the voting results on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held on April 7th 2021 and conducted remotely in real-time via teleconference

Votes in