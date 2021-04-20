Log in
    TPEIR   GRS014003032

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL

(TPEIR)
  Report
Piraeus Financial : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE DESIGNATED TARGET MARKET FOR THE NEW ORDINARY REGISTERED VOTING SHARES ISSUED BY PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A. (THE "NEW SHARES") TO BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON THE MAIN MARKET OF THE REGULATED SECURITIES MARKET OF THE ATHENS EXCHANGE

04/20/2021 | 04:14pm EDT
This is an English translation of the original Greek text of the Announcement, which prevails

over this English translation thereof.

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE DESIGNATED TARGET MARKET FOR THE NEW

ORDINARY REGISTERED VOTING SHARES ISSUED BY PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A. (THE "NEW SHARES") TO BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON THE MAIN MARKET OF THE REGULATED SECURITIES MARKET OF THE ATHENS EXCHANGE

In accordance with article 16 para. 3 of Law 4514/2018, regarding the product approval process, and article 8 of the Act 147/27.07.2018 issued by the Executive Committee of the Bank of Greece, as well as article 9 of the Decision 1/808/7.2.2018 of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, the Lead Underwriters, «Piraeus Bank» and «Euroxx Securities S.A.», announce that, in cooperation with PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Issuer"), they have completed the assessment of the potential target market of the New Shares, which will result from the share capital increase of the Issuer to be made through payment in cash and the disapplication of the preemption rights of any existing shareholder, as approved pursuant to the decision of the Board of Directors of the Issuer dated 16 April 2021 by virtue of the authority given to it, pursuant to the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Piraeus Holdings' Shareholders held on 7 April 2021, as follows:

  1. The designated target market for the New Shares includes: eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail clients, as defined in Law 4514/2018 as in force, who have at least a basic knowledge of and experience in investment products and services and at least moderate risk tolerance irrespective of the investment time horizon and with investment purpose of capital development or hedging.
  2. All channels of distribution of the New Shares (i.e. provision of investment services regarding investment advice, portfolio management, reception/transmission of transaction order and execution of transaction order) are considered appropriate for the clients of the designated target market.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 20:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
