Piraeus Financial : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE DESIGNATED TARGET MARKET FOR THE NEW ORDINARY REGISTERED VOTING SHARES ISSUED BY PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A. (THE "NEW SHARES") TO BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON THE MAIN MARKET OF THE REGULATED SECURITIES MARKET OF THE ATHENS EXCHANGE

This is an English translation of the original Greek text of the Announcement, which prevails

over this English translation thereof.

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE DESIGNATED TARGET MARKET FOR THE NEW

ORDINARY REGISTERED VOTING SHARES ISSUED BY PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A. (THE "NEW SHARES") TO BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON THE MAIN MARKET OF THE REGULATED SECURITIES MARKET OF THE ATHENS EXCHANGE

In accordance with article 16 para. 3 of Law 4514/2018, regarding the product approval process, and article 8 of the Act 147/27.07.2018 issued by the Executive Committee of the Bank of Greece, as well as article 9 of the Decision 1/808/7.2.2018 of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, the Lead Underwriters, «Piraeus Bank» and «Euroxx Securities S.A.», announce that, in cooperation with PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Issuer"), they have completed the assessment of the potential target market of the New Shares, which will result from the share capital increase of the Issuer to be made through payment in cash and the disapplication of the preemption rights of any existing shareholder, as approved pursuant to the decision of the Board of Directors of the Issuer dated 16 April 2021 by virtue of the authority given to it, pursuant to the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Piraeus Holdings' Shareholders held on 7 April 2021, as follows: