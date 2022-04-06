|
Piraeus Financial S A : 2022-2025 Business Plan
Disclaimer
Piraeus Bank SA published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 07:11:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
|Sales 2022
1 648 M
1 801 M
1 801 M
|Net income 2022
214 M
234 M
234 M
|Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|9,20x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
1 754 M
1 916 M
1 916 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|1,06x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|1,02x
|Nbr of Employees
|9 270
|Free-Float
|73,0%
Chart PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Last Close Price
|1,40 €
|Average target price
|1,85 €
|Spread / Average Target
|31,6%