  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPEIR   GRS014003032

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(TPEIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:35 2022-10-05 am EDT
1.069 EUR   -2.82%
11:22aPiraeus Financial S A : 2022 Financial Calendar
PU
09/30Piraeus Financial S A : Αnnouncement of Regulated Information
PU
09/23Ergo Hellas : 'Transparent communication is one of the key factors for success'
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piraeus Financial S A : 2022 Financial Calendar

10/05/2022 | 11:22am EDT
See the announcment.

Announcement

Disclaimer

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 15:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 2 162 M 2 154 M 2 154 M
Net income 2022 660 M 657 M 657 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 374 M 1 370 M 1 370 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 9 206
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,10 €
Average target price 1,92 €
Spread / Average Target 74,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodore Gnardellis Head-Legacy Unit Strategy
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
Dimitris Mavrogiannis COO & Executive General Manager
David R. Hexter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.-14.73%1 370
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.97%331 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.12%260 181
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%204 996
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%165 149
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 039