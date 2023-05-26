Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPEIR   GRS014003032

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(TPEIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30:42 2023-05-26 am EDT
2.835 EUR   +0.67%
11:12aPiraeus Financial S A : 2023 financial calendar
PU
05/23Piraeus Financial S A : May 2023
PU
05/22Greek Banking Shares Rise After National Election
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piraeus Financial S A : 2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

05/26/2023 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

See the announcement.

Announcement

Attachments

Disclaimer

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 15:11:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 185 M 2 343 M 2 343 M
Net income 2023 584 M 626 M 626 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,10x
Yield 2023 0,28%
Capitalization 3 520 M 3 775 M 3 775 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 8 794
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,82 €
Average target price 2,90 €
Spread / Average Target 2,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodore Gnardellis Head-Legacy Unit Strategy
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
Charalambos Margaritis COO & General Manager
David R. Hexter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.95.83%3 775
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.92%396 467
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%227 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.95%224 491
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 620
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.02%153 466
