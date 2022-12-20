Piraeus Financial S A : Αnnouncement of Regulated Information
Disclaimer
Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 16:38:23 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
2 303 M
2 443 M
2 443 M
Net income 2022
756 M
802 M
802 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
2,37x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 716 M
1 820 M
1 820 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,88x
Nbr of Employees
9 058
Free-Float
72,9%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
1,37 €
Average target price
2,14 €
Spread / Average Target
56,1%
