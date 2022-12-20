Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPEIR   GRS014003032

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(TPEIR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:29 2022-12-20 am EST
1.359 EUR   -1.06%
11:39aPiraeus Financial S A : Αnnouncement of Regulated Information
PU
12/16Piraeus Financial S A : Sale of shares that were formed from the aggregation of fractional balances
PU
12/14Greek banks to subsidise interest rate rises for vulnerable borrowers
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piraeus Financial S A : Αnnouncement of Regulated Information

12/20/2022 | 11:39am EST
See the announcement

Announcement

Attachments

Disclaimer

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 16:38:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 303 M 2 443 M 2 443 M
Net income 2022 756 M 802 M 802 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 716 M 1 820 M 1 820 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 9 058
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,37 €
Average target price 2,14 €
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodore Gnardellis Head-Legacy Unit Strategy
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
Dimitris Mavrogiannis COO & Executive General Manager
David R. Hexter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.6.47%1 820
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.35%381 493
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.94%257 199
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.64%206 980
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.84%159 355
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.07%151 082