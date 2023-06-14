Advanced search
    TPEIR   GRS014003032

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(TPEIR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:35:26 2023-06-14 am EDT
2.992 EUR   -0.33%
Piraeus Financial S A : Αnnouncement of Regulated Information

06/14/2023 | 11:00am EDT
See the announcement.

Announcement

Attachments

Disclaimer

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 14:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
11:00aPiraeus Financial S A : Αnnouncement of Regulated Information
PU
06/07INTERVIEW - Christos Megalou, CEO of Piraeus Bank: ..
MT
05/26Piraeus Financial S A : General Meeting and Shareholders' Rights
PU
05/26Piraeus Financial S A : Terms and conditions for the remote General Meeting of Shareholder..
PU
05/26Piraeus Financial S A : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
PU
05/26Piraeus Financial S A : Invitation to the annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
05/26Piraeus Financial S A : 2023 financial calendar
PU
05/23Piraeus Financial S A : May 2023
PU
05/22Greek Banking Shares Rise After National Election
DJ
05/22Mitsotakis wins in Greek election: five questions for ..
RE
Analyst Recommendations on PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 2 221 M 2 399 M 2 399 M
Net income 2023 604 M 653 M 653 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,36x
Yield 2023 0,74%
Capitalization 3 752 M 4 053 M 4 053 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 8 794
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,00 €
Average target price 3,19 €
Spread / Average Target 6,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodore Gnardellis Head-Legacy Unit Strategy
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
Charalambos Margaritis COO & General Manager
David R. Hexter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.108.76%4 053
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%415 023
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%235 507
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.23%234 293
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%164 645
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.29%160 032
