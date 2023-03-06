Advanced search
    TPEIR   GRS014003032

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(TPEIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:14:44 2023-03-06 pm EST
2.045 EUR   -9.07%
03/03Piraeus Financial S A : Announcement according to the provisions of article 24 par. 2(a) L.3461/2006
PU
03/01Piraeus Financial S A : Announcement according to the provisions of article 24 par. 2(a) L.3461/2006
PU
02/24Transcript : Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
Piraeus Financial S A : Announcement according to the provisions of article 24 par. 2(a) L.3461/2006

03/06/2023 | 01:05pm EST
See the announcement

Announcement

Attachments

Disclaimer

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 18:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 318 M 2 457 M 2 457 M
Net income 2022 768 M 814 M 814 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 809 M 2 978 M 2 978 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 8 604
Free-Float 72,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2,25 €
Average target price 2,65 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodore Gnardellis Head-Legacy Unit Strategy
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
Dimitris Mavrogiannis COO & Executive General Manager
David R. Hexter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.56.40%2 978
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%422 842
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.14%273 411
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%215 541
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.47%177 743
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 234