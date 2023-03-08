Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPEIR   GRS014003032

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(TPEIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:41:36 2023-03-08 pm EST
2.040 EUR   -2.86%
02:07pPiraeus Financial S A : Announcement according to the provisions of article 24 par. 2(a) L.3461/2006
PU
03/06Piraeus Financial S A : Announcement according to the provisions of article 24 par. 2(a) L.3461/2006
PU
03/03Piraeus Financial S A : Announcement according to the provisions of article 24 par. 2(a) L.3461/2006
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piraeus Financial S A : Announcement according to the provisions of article 24 par. 2(a) L.3461/2006

03/08/2023 | 02:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

See the announcement

Announcement

Attachments

Disclaimer

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 19:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
02:07pPiraeus Financial S A : Announcement according to the provisions of article 24 par. 2(a) L..
PU
03/06Piraeus Financial S A : Announcement according to the provisions of article 24 par. 2(a) L..
PU
03/03Piraeus Financial S A : Announcement according to the provisions of article 24 par. 2(a) L..
PU
03/01Piraeus Financial S A : Announcement according to the provisions of article 24 par. 2(a) L..
PU
02/24Transcript : Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 202..
CI
02/24Boeing on the ground, Netflix in Vietnam: MarketScr..
MS
02/24Piraeus Financial S A : Full Year 2022 Financial Results
PU
02/24Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended D..
CI
02/24Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
02/23Piraeus Financial S A : Announcement according to the provisions of article 24 par. 2(a) L..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 318 M 2 452 M 2 452 M
Net income 2022 768 M 812 M 812 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 623 M 2 772 M 2 775 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 8 604
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,10 €
Average target price 2,64 €
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodore Gnardellis Head-Legacy Unit Strategy
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
Dimitris Mavrogiannis COO & Executive General Manager
David R. Hexter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.46.04%2 775
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.50%408 008
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.36%264 127
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%216 298
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.93%168 637
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 285