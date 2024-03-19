Announcement for the free distribution of own shares of Piraeus Financial Holdings (Correct Repetition)

"Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A." (hereinafter the "Company") informs the investment community that, in implementation of the decision of the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company dated 27.06.2023 and of the respective delegated resolution of the Board of Directors dated 19.10.2023 for the approval of the Terms of a Free Distribution of Company's Shares Plan to executives and employees of the Company and its affiliated companies, 82,272 in total own, common registered voting shares of the Company were distributed under an applicable variable remuneration scheme ("Top Management Retention Scheme", hereinafter the "Scheme"), through an over-the-counter transaction. The total value of the above shares amounted to €329,088, based on the closing price of €4.00 of the Company's share on 14.03.2024.

The above shares were acquired in the context of the Company's own share buyback program which was approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 27.06.2023.

According to the Scheme, said shares are subject to a retention obligation for a period of one year from the date of their acquisition.

After the aforementioned distribution in the context of the Scheme, the Company owns a total of 3,893,147 own shares, which correspond to a percentage of 0.31% of its total shares.

Athens, 19 March 2024