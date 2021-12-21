Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPEIR   GRS014003032

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(TPEIR)
  Report
Piraeus Financial S A : Bank agrees on the management of selected non-core equity participations by Blantyre Capital (Correct repetition) (Correct Repetition)

12/21/2021 | 11:30am EST
Read the attached announcement.

PFH_announcement_Mayfair_20122021_ENG_final2

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank SA published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 16:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 122 M 2 393 M 2 393 M
Net income 2021 -3 131 M -3 531 M -3 531 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 613 M 1 823 M 1 819 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 9 810
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1,29 €
Average target price 1,79 €
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodore Gnardellis Group Chief Financial Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
Dimitris Mavrogiannis COO & Executive General Manager
David R. Hexter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.-93.99%1 823
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.37%454 934
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.40%353 225
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.71%242 662
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.34%200 487
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.24%186 802