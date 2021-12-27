Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPEIR   GRS014003032

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(TPEIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piraeus Financial S A : Completion of the "Sunrise II" NPE Transaction

12/27/2021 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following relevant previous announcements, Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. would like to inform the investment community that the NPE securitization transaction of its subsidiary Piraeus Bank S.A. entitled "Sunrise II", corresponding to a total gross book value of €2.7 billion as at the reference cut-off date of the perimeter, has now been completed after receiving all necessary approvals.

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. has transferred forty-four percent (44%) of the mezzanine notes of the securitization to Intrum AB (publ) and seven percent (7%) to Serengeti Opportunities Partners LP, notes that have been acquired by Piraeus Financial Holdings through an intra-group transaction.

Piraeus Bank will hold five percent (5%) of the mezzanine and junior notes of the Sunrise II securitization, in accordance with the regulatory framework for securitizations. In addition, Piraeus Bank will hold one hundred percent (100%) of the senior notes of the securitization.

Piraeus Financial Holdings is considering the possibility of distributing part or all of the remaining percentage of the notes to its shareholders, subject to receiving the required corporate and regulatory approvals.

The capital enhancement stemming from this transaction stands at +50 basis points over the total capital adequacy ratio of September 2021 as a consequence of risk-weighted assets relief, and +120 basis points cumulatively incorporating the impact of the Mayfair transaction that was announced by Piraeus Financial Holdings on 20 December 2021.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank SA published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 15:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
10:27aPIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : Completion of the "Sunrise II" NPE Transaction
PU
06:22aPiraeus Bank pursues balance sheet clean up with bad loan sale
RE
04:07aPIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : Announcement 10242/2021 (no English translation available)
PU
12/21PIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : Bank agrees on the management of selected non-core equity particip..
PU
12/20PIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : Bank agrees on the management of selected non-core equity particip..
PU
12/17Greece's National Bank teams up with EVO on merchant acquiring business
RE
12/03Piraeus Bank deploys Diebold Nixdorf cash recycling ATMs
AQ
11/30PIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : Announcement to the investment community
PU
11/29Piraeus Bank renews self-service network with Diebold Nixdorf's DN Series ATMs
AQ
11/25PIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : PRESENTATION OF 9M.2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS (Correct repetition)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 144 M 2 424 M 2 424 M
Net income 2021 -3 095 M -3 500 M -3 500 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 622 M 1 834 M 1 833 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 9 810
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1,30 €
Average target price 1,79 €
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodore Gnardellis Group Chief Financial Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
Dimitris Mavrogiannis COO & Executive General Manager
David R. Hexter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.-93.95%1 834
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.76%464 745
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.55%363 537
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%245 626
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.45%197 817
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.24%192 823