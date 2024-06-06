Distribution Approval

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. ("Piraeus" or the "Company") announces that following the relevant request submitted to the Single Supervisory Mechanism in April 2024, it has received the necessary approval for distribution in cash of an amount of €79mn to the Piraeus' shareholders.

Following the receipt of the regulatory approval, and subject to the approval of the distribution by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled to take place on June 28th 2024, the payment to the Company's shareholders is expected to be completed in July 2024.

Athens, 6 June 2024