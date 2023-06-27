Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held in June 27th, 2023 at 17:30 and conducted remotely in real-time via teleconference, was attended either in person or by proxy, by shareholders representing 940,335,843 shares corresponding to 75.20 % of the total 1,250,367,223 shares.

Remuneration Policies. The maximum number of free shares to be granted within a period of twenty-four (24) months may not exceed 20,000,000 common registered voting shares, i.e. the nominal value of the shares to be distributed may not exceed €18,600,000.00 corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital at the day of the decision of the General Meeting. The nominal value of the free shares that will be granted, summed with the nominal value of the shares that may be issued under the stock option plan which may be adopted by the BoD in accordance with article 113 of Law 4548/2018, pursuant to the authorization granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 07.04.2021, may not exceed in aggregate a total of 3.1% of the share capital at the time of the adoption of the stock option plan by the Board of Directors. Said shares will be acquired in accordance with article 49 of law 4548/2018 subject to the fulfillment of the conditions contained therein and the receipt of all required approvals, and

b. Granted authorization to the Board of Directors of the Company in order to:

determine the beneficiaries of said free shares on the basis of the applicable remuneration policy and remuneration schemes of the Company/Group for each category of beneficiaries setting out the terms and criteria for the award and the payment of remuneration, the conditions or/and performance and/or retention criteria contained therein taking into consideration the legal and regulatory framework, in force from time to time, and proceed with the implementation of this decision at its discretion in the appropriate time and manner, and to deal with all procedural details related to this decision. The Board of Directors may sub-delegate part of the above assigned powers to one or more of its members or executives of the Company.

13. a. Approved a Company's Shares Buy Back Programme for the acquisition of up to 20,000,000 own common shares of the Company in a price range between €0.75 (minimum price) to €5.00 (maximum price) per share, for a period of 24 months from the date of the decision of this General Meeting of Shareholders, provided that at the time of acquisition, the conditions set out in the legislative and regulatory framework are met. The total cost of own shares buybacks shall not exceed € 15,000,000.00 and b. Granted authorization to the Board of Directors of the Company, in order to proceed with the implementation of this decision at its discretion in the appropriate time and manner, and to deal with all procedural details related to this decision. The Board of Directors may sub-delegate part of the above assigned powers to one or more of its members or executives of the Company.